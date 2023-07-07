Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Wednesday, July 5:
8:52 a.m., unlawful use of a weapon, disorderly conduct, 700 block of McReynolds Street.
8:52 a.m., criminal damage, 700 block of McReynolds Street.
10:55 a.m., aggravated domestic battery criminal damage in Hoopeston, 700 block of East McNeil Avenue.
10:59 a.m., death investigation, 3000 block of North Vermilion Street.
12:07 p.m., domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
1:11 p.m., property damage accident, Seminary and Anderson streets.
1:20 p.m., theft, 200 block of Prairie Street.
2:06 p.m., theft, unit block of East Woodlawn Avenue.
2:49 p.m., property damage accident, 500 block of South Gilbert Street.
3:02 p.m., theft, 300 block of Lynch Drive.
3:03 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, Main Street and Tennessee Avenue.
4:36 p.m., theft, 300 block of North Gilbert Street.
5:33 p.m., criminal trespass, 1000 block of North Walnut Street.
6:54 p.m., property damage accident in Fairmount, North 850 East Road and 1425 North Road.
6:58 p.m., retail theft, West Newell Road.
11:22 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, South State Street.
11:26 p.m., domestic battery, 100 block of East Seminary Street.
Thursday, July 6:
2:57 a.m., burglary in Westville, 3000 block of Georgetown Road.
5:18 a.m., theft, 700 block of Oak Street.
8:55 a.m., theft, 600 block of North Bowman Avenue.
10:10 a.m., battery in Potomac, 200 block of Park Street.
10:40 a.m., battery, East Main Street.
12:50 p.m., vehicle burglary, 500 block of Bryan Avenue.
12:55 p.m., retail theft, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.
1:52 p.m., battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
2:51 p.m., death investigation, 1000 block of Belton Drive.
3:27 p.m., property damage accident in Ridge Farm, North 2050 East Road.
4:13 p.m., criminal damage involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
4:58 p.m., predatory criminal sexual assault involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
5:25 p.m., domestic battery, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
6:41 p.m., violating sex offender registration at an undisclosed location in Rankin.
8:44 p.m., criminal damage, unit block of Illinois Street.
9:23 p.m., shots fired, 900 block of North Hazel Street.
10:17 p.m., property damage accident in Georgetown, Perrysville road and 850 North Road.
Friday, July 7:
12:47 a.m., assault, 1000 block of Summit Street.
3:02 a.m., aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, 800 block of North Logan Avenue.
