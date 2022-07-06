Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Monday, July 4:
1:32 a.m., property damage accident, North Bowman Avenue and Crestview Drive.
10:51 a.m., burglary, 3500 block of North Vermilion Street.
11:54 a.m., hit and run accident in Oakwood, 100 block of South Main Street.
12:30 p.m., theft, 300 block of Spelter Avenue.
3:17 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run in Westville, 700 block of North State Street.
4:04 p.m., theft in Fairmount, 9600 block of East 980 North Road.
5:59 p.m., property damage accident in Rankin, Illinois 9 and 370 North Road.
7:03 p.m., aggravated battery with a firearm, 1000 block of Moore Street.
7:18 p.m., property damage accident in Tilton, Interstate 74 westbound MM 215.
7:34 p.m., domestic battery, 600 block of Newell Lane.
7:35 p.m., property damage accident at an undisclosed location.
7:57 p.m., property damage accident, 800 block of North Vermilion Street.
9:16 p.m., burglary in Potomac, 300 block of East Church Street.
9:46 p.m., criminal damage, 100 block of Stroup Street.
9:54 p.m., criminal damage in Catlin, Webster and Vermilion Streets.
10:04 p.m., criminal damage, 1000 block of North Gilbert Street.
10:54 p.m., criminal damage, 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.
Tuesday, July 5:
12:02 a.m., property damage accident in Fairmount, Catlin Homer Road.
2:21 a.m., property damage accident in Fairmount, Camp Drake Road and 850 East Road.
4:14 a.m., criminal trespass in Oakwood, 400 block of North Oakwood Street.
10:12 a.m., domestic battery, 1100 block of North Vermilion Street.
11:03 a.m., battery, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.
11:49 a.m., theft, 700 block of May Street.
11:57 a.m., battery, South Street.
1:03 p.m., two reports of theft, 100 block of Grace Street.
1:08 p.m., theft, Harrison Street.
1:52 p.m., criminal damage to motor vehicle, 800 block of North Franklin Street.
2:00 p.m., mob action involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
2:19 p.m., criminal sexual assault at an undisclosed location.
2:54 p.m., theft, South Street.
3:14 p.m., battery, 1400 block of May Street.
3:49 p.m., criminal damage, 1700 block of English Street.
4:28 p.m., battery, mob action, South Virginia Avenue.
4:44 p.m., criminal trespass, 2800 block of Townway Road.
5:50 p.m., theft, criminal trespass in Oakwood, Donna Drive.
6:57 p.m., theft, Kentucky Avenue.
7:32 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 800 block of North Vermilion Street.
9:11 p.m., retail theft, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.
10:47 p.m., retail theft, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.
11:07 p.m., criminal trespass, Patty Drive.
