Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:

Monday, July 4:

1:32 a.m., property damage accident, North Bowman Avenue and Crestview Drive.

10:51 a.m., burglary, 3500 block of North Vermilion Street.

11:54 a.m., hit and run accident in Oakwood, 100 block of South Main Street.

12:30 p.m., theft, 300 block of Spelter Avenue.

3:17 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run in Westville, 700 block of North State Street.

4:04 p.m., theft in Fairmount, 9600 block of East 980 North Road.

5:59 p.m., property damage accident in Rankin, Illinois 9 and 370 North Road.

7:03 p.m., aggravated battery with a firearm, 1000 block of Moore Street.

7:18 p.m., property damage accident in Tilton, Interstate 74 westbound MM 215.

7:34 p.m., domestic battery, 600 block of Newell Lane.

7:35 p.m., property damage accident at an undisclosed location.

7:57 p.m., property damage accident, 800 block of North Vermilion Street.

9:16 p.m., burglary in Potomac, 300 block of East Church Street.

9:46 p.m., criminal damage, 100 block of Stroup Street.

9:54 p.m., criminal damage in Catlin, Webster and Vermilion Streets.

10:04 p.m., criminal damage, 1000 block of North Gilbert Street.

10:54 p.m., criminal damage, 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.

Tuesday, July 5:

12:02 a.m., property damage accident in Fairmount, Catlin Homer Road.

2:21 a.m., property damage accident in Fairmount, Camp Drake Road and 850 East Road.

4:14 a.m., criminal trespass in Oakwood, 400 block of North Oakwood Street.

10:12 a.m., domestic battery, 1100 block of North Vermilion Street.

11:03 a.m., battery, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.

11:49 a.m., theft, 700 block of May Street.

11:57 a.m., battery, South Street.

1:03 p.m., two reports of theft, 100 block of Grace Street.

1:08 p.m., theft, Harrison Street.

1:52 p.m., criminal damage to motor vehicle, 800 block of North Franklin Street.

2:00 p.m., mob action involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

2:19 p.m., criminal sexual assault at an undisclosed location.

2:54 p.m., theft, South Street.

3:14 p.m., battery, 1400 block of May Street.

3:49 p.m., criminal damage, 1700 block of English Street.

4:28 p.m., battery, mob action, South Virginia Avenue.

4:44 p.m., criminal trespass, 2800 block of Townway Road.

5:50 p.m., theft, criminal trespass in Oakwood, Donna Drive.

6:57 p.m., theft, Kentucky Avenue.

7:32 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 800 block of North Vermilion Street.

9:11 p.m., retail theft, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.

10:47 p.m., retail theft, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.

11:07 p.m., criminal trespass, Patty Drive.

