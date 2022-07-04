Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:

Friday, July 1:

1:01 a.m., personal injury accident, North Bowman Avenue and Norman Street.

6:44 a.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.

12:29 p.m., personal injury accident, 26000 block of Illinois 1.

1:33 p.m., theft of mail in Westville, 100 block of Smith Street.

2:49 p.m., theft, South Street.

3:27 p.m., property damage accident in Rossville, 8600 block of East 3550 North Road.

3:34 p.m., reckless discharge of a firearm, 1600 block of East English Street.

5:21 p.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, East Williams and Elm Streets.

5:46 p.m., property damage accident in Tilton, 1600 block of Georgetown Road.

8:02 p.m., domestic battery in Georgetown, 200 block of West 16th Street.

9:26 p.m., reckless discharge of a firearm, 1800 block of Perrysville Road.

9:29 p.m., criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, 800 block of North Logan Avenue.

10:25 p.m., gunshot victim, 800 block of Logan Avenue.

10:33 p.m., battery, 1100 block of North Vermilion Street.

Saturday, July 2:

12:36 a.m., criminal damage, 700 block of Grant Street.

5:24 a.m., aggravated domestic battery, Henderson Street.

5:39 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.

7:56 a.m., criminal damage, Jackson and South Streets.

10:14 a.m., domestic battery, 1500 block of East Fairchild Street.

10:34 a.m., criminal trespass, disorderly conduct involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

11:15 a.m., domestic battery, 200 block of Prairie Street.

11:58 a.m., burglary, criminal trespass in Oakwood, 12000 block of Giles Lane.

12:47 p.m., property damage accident, West Newell Road and Illinois 1.

1:07 p.m., criminal damage, 100 block of Rhea Street.

2:13 p.m., stolen vehicle, 1500 block of Valleyview Avenue.

2:54 p.m., criminal damage in Westville, 300 block of North State Street.

5:33 p.m., property damage accident, 22000 block of North Bowman Avenue.

7:17 p.m., property damage accident, East Main Street and North State Street.

10:13 p.m., domestic battery, Alexander Street.

11:35 p.m., retail theft, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.

Sunday, July 3:

2:17 a.m., aggravated battery, mob action, 800 block of Logan Avenue.

4:05 a.m., domestic battery in Westville, Snyder Avenue.

4:53 a.m., property damage accident in Armstrong, 2700 North Road and Illinois 49.

7:15 a.m., burglary from motor vehicle, 400 block of West Conron Avenue.

8:21 a.m., battery, disorderly conduct, 200 block of East Hegeler Lane.

9:04 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.

9:39 a.m., battery, criminal damage, 1800 block of East Main Street.

11:28 a.m., criminal damage, reckless discharge of a firearm, 900 block of Baldwin Street.

4:00 p.m., theft involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

7:01 p.m., theft, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.

7:21 p.m., property damage accident, Harmon and Woodbury Streets.

7:32 p.m., robbery, 3300 block of North Vermilion Street.

8:53 p.m., theft of firearm, 100 block of West Lake Boulevard.

9:49 p.m., predatory criminal sexual assault involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

9:57 p.m., theft, 800 block of Johnson Street.

11:51 p.m., theft in Tilton, 300 block of Crestwood Avenue.

Monday, July 4:

3:09 a.m., criminal sexual assault at an undisclosed location.

Tags

Trending Video