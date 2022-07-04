Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Friday, July 1:
1:01 a.m., personal injury accident, North Bowman Avenue and Norman Street.
6:44 a.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
12:29 p.m., personal injury accident, 26000 block of Illinois 1.
1:33 p.m., theft of mail in Westville, 100 block of Smith Street.
2:49 p.m., theft, South Street.
3:27 p.m., property damage accident in Rossville, 8600 block of East 3550 North Road.
3:34 p.m., reckless discharge of a firearm, 1600 block of East English Street.
5:21 p.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, East Williams and Elm Streets.
5:46 p.m., property damage accident in Tilton, 1600 block of Georgetown Road.
8:02 p.m., domestic battery in Georgetown, 200 block of West 16th Street.
9:26 p.m., reckless discharge of a firearm, 1800 block of Perrysville Road.
9:29 p.m., criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, 800 block of North Logan Avenue.
10:25 p.m., gunshot victim, 800 block of Logan Avenue.
10:33 p.m., battery, 1100 block of North Vermilion Street.
Saturday, July 2:
12:36 a.m., criminal damage, 700 block of Grant Street.
5:24 a.m., aggravated domestic battery, Henderson Street.
5:39 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
7:56 a.m., criminal damage, Jackson and South Streets.
10:14 a.m., domestic battery, 1500 block of East Fairchild Street.
10:34 a.m., criminal trespass, disorderly conduct involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
11:15 a.m., domestic battery, 200 block of Prairie Street.
11:58 a.m., burglary, criminal trespass in Oakwood, 12000 block of Giles Lane.
12:47 p.m., property damage accident, West Newell Road and Illinois 1.
1:07 p.m., criminal damage, 100 block of Rhea Street.
2:13 p.m., stolen vehicle, 1500 block of Valleyview Avenue.
2:54 p.m., criminal damage in Westville, 300 block of North State Street.
5:33 p.m., property damage accident, 22000 block of North Bowman Avenue.
7:17 p.m., property damage accident, East Main Street and North State Street.
10:13 p.m., domestic battery, Alexander Street.
11:35 p.m., retail theft, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.
Sunday, July 3:
2:17 a.m., aggravated battery, mob action, 800 block of Logan Avenue.
4:05 a.m., domestic battery in Westville, Snyder Avenue.
4:53 a.m., property damage accident in Armstrong, 2700 North Road and Illinois 49.
7:15 a.m., burglary from motor vehicle, 400 block of West Conron Avenue.
8:21 a.m., battery, disorderly conduct, 200 block of East Hegeler Lane.
9:04 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
9:39 a.m., battery, criminal damage, 1800 block of East Main Street.
11:28 a.m., criminal damage, reckless discharge of a firearm, 900 block of Baldwin Street.
4:00 p.m., theft involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
7:01 p.m., theft, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.
7:21 p.m., property damage accident, Harmon and Woodbury Streets.
7:32 p.m., robbery, 3300 block of North Vermilion Street.
8:53 p.m., theft of firearm, 100 block of West Lake Boulevard.
9:49 p.m., predatory criminal sexual assault involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
9:57 p.m., theft, 800 block of Johnson Street.
11:51 p.m., theft in Tilton, 300 block of Crestwood Avenue.
Monday, July 4:
3:09 a.m., criminal sexual assault at an undisclosed location.
