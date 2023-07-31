Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Friday, July 28:
9:16 a.m., property damage accident in Potomac, 1900 East Road and 3100 North Road.
10:53 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
11:38 a.m., domestic battery, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
2:19 p.m., property damage accident, North Gilbert and West Madison streets.
3:05 p.m., domestic battery, 400 block of North Beard Street.
4:38 p.m., aggravated domestic battery, Griffin and Williams streets.
5:58 p.m., theft, 1300 block of North Vermilion Street.
8:43 p.m., battery, disorderly conduct involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
9:23 p.m., property damage accident in Fithian, 5500 block of U.S. 150.
9:35 p.m., domestic battery, battery, 400 block of North Griffin Street.
10:02 p.m., aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, 200 block of North Bowman Avenue.
11:45 p.m., domestic battery, 100 block of East Center Street.
Saturday, July 29:
12:20 a.m., personal injury accident in Oakwood, 10000 block of U.S. 150.
12:35 a.m., personal injury accident, East Fairchild and Kingdom streets.
1:16 a.m., domestic battery, 700 block of North Kimball Street.
1:48 a.m., theft, 500 block of Sherman Street.
3:01 a.m., burglary in Oakwood, 1700 block of Batestown Road.
7:54 a.m., property damage accident in Indianola, Indianola Ridge Farm Road and North 1220 East Road.
8:49 a.m., property damage accident, Winter Avenue and Oak Street.
11:45 a.m., personal injury accident, West Main and North Gilbert streets.
11:50 a.m., theft, 600 block of North Vermilion Street.
12:37 p.m., aggravated domestic battery, theft, aggravated assault, interference with reporting domestic battery, 900 block of West Columbia Street.
2:31 p.m., theft, 300 block of Bradley Avenue.
2:34 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 1500 block of Crestview Drive.
5:22 p.m., criminal trespass, 900 block of Lewis Lane.
5:57 p.m., retail theft, 400 block of West Main Street.
6:06 p.m., criminal damage, 1300 block of Lape Street.
6:27 p.m., theft, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.
7:22 p.m., property damage accident, 14000 block of West Newell Road.
7:42 p.m., criminal trespass involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
8:40 p.m., retail theft, 100 block of North Griffin Street.
9:55 p.m., two reports of domestic battery, assault, disorderly conduct, unlawful restraint, 700 block of North Kimball Street.
Sunday, July 30:
1:02 a.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, 100 block of East 11th Street.
1:09 a.m., criminal damage, 1700 block of Deerwood Avenue.
1:47 a.m., criminal sexual abuse at an undisclosed location in Potomac.
3:10 a.m., domestic battery, Seminary and Martin streets.
3:25 a.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, Main and Franklin streets.
4:34 a.m., domestic battery, 300 block of Spelter Avenue.
5:51 a.m., property damage accident, 1900 block of West Williams Street.
5:53 a.m., aggravated battery, 800 block of North Logan Avenue.
7:04 a.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 300 block of Lynch Drive.
8:47 a.m., property damage accident, North Griffin and Lape streets.
9:31 a.m., property damage accident, West Main and North Gilbert streets.
9:33 a.m., domestic battery, 1000 block of Koehn Drive.
9:57 a.m., criminal trespass, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
1:24 p.m., retail theft, 300 block of West Fairchild Street.
2:44 p.m., aggravated battery, reckless driving, disorderly conduct in Oakwood, unit block of Forest Park Drive.
3:19 p.m., criminal trespass, battery, unit block of Delaware Avenue.
3:25 p.m., theft, 300 block of Lynch Road.
5:49 p.m., criminal damage in Bismarck, 100 block of Maiden Lane.
6:30 p.m., criminal damage in Westville, unit block of Church Street.
8:32 p.m., property damage accident, South Henning Road.
9:56 p.m., criminal damage, 700 block of Sherman Street.
11:09 p.m., shots fired, Meadowlawn Drive and Chandler Street.
11:10 p.m., shots fired, 200 block of Tennessee Avenue.
Monday, July 31:
12:24 a.m., theft, Prospect Place and North Vermilion Street.
2:13 a.m., property damage accident, Henning Road and 2030 North Road.
2:40 a.m., retail theft, 500 block of North Gilbert Street.
