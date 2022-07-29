Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Wednesday, July 27:
10:33 a.m., battery, 1100 block of North Bowman Avenue.
11:50 a.m., property damage accident, English and North Streets.
1:33 p.m., aggravated battery, South Street.
2:00 p.m., theft in Tilton, 1600 block of Georgetown Road.
2:39 p.m., theft in Georgetown, 700 block of Mill Road.
3:03 p.m., retail theft, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.
3:12 p.m., theft in Fairmount, 9600 block of East 980 North Road.
4:15 p.m., criminal sexual assault involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
4:31 p.m., domestic battery, 1200 block of Harmon Street.
6:06 p.m., theft, burglary from motor vehicle in Oakwood, 17000 block of Newtown Road.
5:43 p.m., theft, 400 block of Boone Street.
6:22 p.m., aggravated battery, mob action, 700 block of Chandler Street.
6:39 p.m., property damage accident, East Main and College Streets.
6:39 p.m., hit and run, driving while suspended, East Main and College Streets.
6:57 p.m., burglary in Penfield, 900 block of East 3300 North Road.
6:59 p.m., aggravated domestic battery, unlawful restraint, 1600 block of Beechwood Drive.
7:33 p.m., shots fired, 1000 block of North Walnut Street.
7:56 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
8:34 p.m., aggravated battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
9:53 p.m., burglary to residence, 100 block of North Beard Street.
9:55 p.m., domestic battery, 100 block of Vance Lane.
10:50 p.m., aggravated assault, 900 block of Redden Court.
11:07 p.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, 900 block of Holiday Drive.
Thursday, July 28:
12:13 a.m., theft, South Virginia Avenue.
8:51 a.m., domestic battery, 800 block of Commercial Street.
9:12 a.m., domestic battery, 600 block of South Street.
11:33 a.m., property damage accident, North Vermilion Street and Fletcher Drive.
12:20 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
1:33 p.m., property damage accident, Winter Avenue and Bowman Avenue.
1:54 p.m., theft, 700 block of Chandler Street.
2:55 p.m., burglary to vehicle, 500 block of Woodlawn Avenue.
3:04 p.m., aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, 100 block of North Hazel Street.
3:10 p.m., criminal damage to property, 100 block of North Second Street.
5:06 p.m., burglary to vehicle, 1400 block of North Franklin Street.
5:15 p.m., aggravated battery, mob action at an undisclosed location.
6:17 p.m., stolen vehicle in Fairmount, East 800 North Road.
6:20 p.m., retail theft, 1200 block of East Main Street.
10:18 p.m., traffic accident, driving under the influence, College and Main Streets.
Friday, July 29:
12:19 a.m., domestic battery, interfering, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
12:58 a.m., criminal trespass, 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.
2:36 a.m., burglary, 100 block of East Main Street.
