Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:

Wednesday, July 27:

10:33 a.m., battery, 1100 block of North Bowman Avenue.

11:50 a.m., property damage accident, English and North Streets.

1:33 p.m., aggravated battery, South Street.

2:00 p.m., theft in Tilton, 1600 block of Georgetown Road.

2:39 p.m., theft in Georgetown, 700 block of Mill Road.

3:03 p.m., retail theft, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.

3:12 p.m., theft in Fairmount, 9600 block of East 980 North Road.

4:15 p.m., criminal sexual assault involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

4:31 p.m., domestic battery, 1200 block of Harmon Street.

6:06 p.m., theft, burglary from motor vehicle in Oakwood, 17000 block of Newtown Road.

5:43 p.m., theft, 400 block of Boone Street.

6:22 p.m., aggravated battery, mob action, 700 block of Chandler Street.

6:39 p.m., property damage accident, East Main and College Streets.

6:39 p.m., hit and run, driving while suspended, East Main and College Streets.

6:57 p.m., burglary in Penfield, 900 block of East 3300 North Road.

6:59 p.m., aggravated domestic battery, unlawful restraint, 1600 block of Beechwood Drive.

7:33 p.m., shots fired, 1000 block of North Walnut Street.

7:56 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.

8:34 p.m., aggravated battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

9:53 p.m., burglary to residence, 100 block of North Beard Street.

9:55 p.m., domestic battery, 100 block of Vance Lane.

10:50 p.m., aggravated assault, 900 block of Redden Court.

11:07 p.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, 900 block of Holiday Drive.

Thursday, July 28:

12:13 a.m., theft, South Virginia Avenue.

8:51 a.m., domestic battery, 800 block of Commercial Street.

9:12 a.m., domestic battery, 600 block of South Street.

11:33 a.m., property damage accident, North Vermilion Street and Fletcher Drive.

12:20 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.

1:33 p.m., property damage accident, Winter Avenue and Bowman Avenue.

1:54 p.m., theft, 700 block of Chandler Street.

2:55 p.m., burglary to vehicle, 500 block of Woodlawn Avenue.

3:04 p.m., aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, 100 block of North Hazel Street.

3:10 p.m., criminal damage to property, 100 block of North Second Street.

5:06 p.m., burglary to vehicle, 1400 block of North Franklin Street.

5:15 p.m., aggravated battery, mob action at an undisclosed location.

6:17 p.m., stolen vehicle in Fairmount, East 800 North Road.

6:20 p.m., retail theft, 1200 block of East Main Street.

10:18 p.m., traffic accident, driving under the influence, College and Main Streets.

Friday, July 29:

12:19 a.m., domestic battery, interfering, 1200 block of Garden Drive.

12:58 a.m., criminal trespass, 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.

2:36 a.m., burglary, 100 block of East Main Street.

