Incidents reported to police included:
Thursday, July 23:
Domestic battery in the unit block of Park.
Domestic battery in the 3800 block of Sonny Lane.
Fraud in the 3500 block of North Vermilion Street.
Domestic battery and criminal damage to property in the unit block of North Virginia Avenue.
Violation of order of protection in the 1900 block of Syrcle Drive.
Aggravated battery in the 400 block of Beard.
Theft of trailer in the 1700 block of East English Street.
Theft in the 1500 block of Russell Street.
Theft in the 1000 block of Fera.
Domestic battery in the 1000 block of Giddings.
Forgery at McDonald’s, 109 S. Gilbert St.
Retail theft at Goodwill, 904 N. Gilbert St.
Fraud in the 1900 block of Syrcle Drive.
Friday, July 24:
Reckless discharge of a firearm at East Main and Indiana streets.
Theft in the 1500 block of East Main Street.
Theft in the 900 block of North Griffin Street.
Disorderly conduct in the 200 block of North Hazel Street.
Fleeing and eluding, possession of cannabis in vehicle with intent to distribute and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon at East Main and Griffin streets.
Possession of another’s credit card at New Focus Achievement Center, 1703 N. Bowman Ave.
Burglary to vehicle in the 3000 block of Golf Terrace 2.
Sexual abuse in the 1100 block of North Walnut Street.
Home repair fraud in the 600 block of Martin Street
Criminal damage to property at Sarge’s Tap, 409 E. Main St.
Theft at Dale’s Place, 1217 E. Fairchild St.
Threat at Dollar General, 300 W. Fairchild St.
Use of account with intent to defraud in the 700 block of Meade.
Saturday, July 25:
Battery at New Focus Achievement Center, 1703 N. Bowman Ave.
Aggravated battery and aggravated assault in the 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.
Obstructing identification in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Reckless discharge of a firearm at Avenue F and Warrington Avenue, Danville.
Unlawful use of a credit card in the 1200 block of North Walnut Street.
Disorderly conduct at Dollar General, 300 W. Fairchild St.
Burglary to vehicle in the 1400 block of Woodridge.
Criminal damage to vehicle in the 300 block of Washington Street.
Criminal damage in the 1600 block of Beechwood.
Domestic battery and aggravated assault at West Fairchild and North Walnut streets.
Sunday, July 26:
Burglary to residence and theft in the 200 block of East English Street.
Domestic battery in the 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.
Domestic battery in the 700 block of West Columbia.
Robbery to person at Williams and Harmon streets.
Battery at Snappers, 332 E. Liberty Lane.
Criminal damage in the 1000 block of Hazel Street.
Aggravated domestic battery in the 100 block of Illinois Street.
Criminal damage in the 1600 block of Chandler Street.
Domestic battery in the 500 block of West English Street.
Aggravated battery with a firearm in the 400 block of North Jackson Street.
Theft of a license plate in the 1000 block of Giddings.
Battery in the 800 block of Grant Street.
Criminal damage in the 1300 block of Lape Street.
Domestic battery in the 1200 block of East Williams Street.
Theft of medication in the 600 block of South Bowman Avenue.
Monday, July 27:
Wanted on a warrant and obstructing a police officer at Winter Park, 900 E. Winter Ave.
Aggravated assault and mob action at North Collett and East Williams streets.
Thursday, July 23:
Forgery and possession of meth at the Budget Motel, 2516 Georgetown Road, Tilton.
Criminal trespassing to property, criminal damage to property and theft in the 6100 block of County Road 1520 E, Georgetown.
Burglary in the 1600 block of Lincoln Street, Tilton.
Possession of meth and drug paraphernalia at South Market and Elm streets, Hoopeston.
Wanted on a warrant for home repair fraud in the 17600 block of Mill Road, Georgetown.
Fraud in the 10000 block of County Road 1100 N, Fairmount.
Friday, July 24:
Disorderly conduct in the 800 block of Peach Street, Danville.
Disorderly conduct in the 20500 block of County Road 330 N, Ridge Farm.
Burglary to vehicle in the 300 block of South Main Street, Rankin.
Battery in the 16500 block of County Road 1200 N, Westville.
Saturday, July 25:
Residential burglary in the unit block of Lenover Street.
Sexual assault in the 200 block of South L Street, Tilton.
Domestic battery in the 22200 block of County Road 1750 E, Danville.
Burglary in the 800 block of Holland Street, Danville.
Possession of a controlled substance at West Ramp and East Ramp roads, Tilton.
Domestic battery in the 28000 block of Potomac-Collison Road, Potomac.
Sunday, July 26:
Trespassing in the unit block of East Forest Avenue, Danville.
Battery in the 5200 block of Cedar Street, Georgetown.
Theft in the 800 block of South 3rd Street, Hoopeston.
Violation of order of protection in the 300 block of Spelter Avenue.
Domestic battery in the 100 block of East 7th Street, Tilton.
Criminal damage at Toyota of Danville, 2106 Georgetown Road, Tilton.
Monday, July 27:
Possession of meth at Second and Jefferson streets, Danville.
NOTE: The Danville Police Department no longer provides some information for those involved in accidents that result in citations or injuries.
Accidents involving tickets or injuries include:
Tuesday, July 21, 5:18 p.m. — At Georgetown Road and Ross Lane, Tilton, involving Dustan J. Haase of Westville and Carla S. Johnson of Ridge Farm. Haase was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
Wednesday, July 22, 4:20 p.m. — In the 1000 block of East Seminary Street, involving Darrius T. Butler of Noblesville, Ind., and Anthony G. Latham of Danville. Butler was cited for driving with a suspended or revoked license and no proof of insurance.
Friday, July 24, 10:34 a.m. — At North Vermilion Street and Ambassador Drive, involving Nora Marie Price of Danville and Darlene Richards of Danville. Price was cited for failure to yield to audible signal. Richards was cited for no proof of insurance.
Friday, July 24, 1:33 p.m. — At North Vermilion and Voorhees streets, involving Donnie G. Watson of Bismarck and Floyd A. Brewer of Westville. Watson was cited for improper lane usage.
Friday, July 24, 1:33 p.m. — In the 1200 block of North Vermilion Street, involving Valarie A. Powell of Danville and Brandon D. Hicks of Danville. Powell was cited for illegal stopping in roadway.
Friday, July 24, 3:46 p.m. — In the 500 block of North Gilbert Street, involving Terri D. Duckworth of Danville and Jeannette M. Caraballo of Danville. Duckworth was cited for failure to yield while turning left. Caraballo was cited for expired registration.
Friday, July 24, 7:08 p.m. — In the 2700 block of North Vermilion Street, involving Sarah B. Houston of Danville and Karolyn K. Summers of Danville. Houston was cited for following too closely.
Saturday, July 25, 10:10 a.m. — At South 4th Street and West Maple Avenue, Hoopeston, involving Patricia A. Fraley, 82, of Hoopeston and a motorized wheelchair driven by Kenneth Parker Jr., 82, of Hoopeston. Fraley was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. Parker was taken to Carle Hoopeston emergency department for treatment.
Saturday, July 25, 10:37 p.m. — In the 1100 block of East Voorhees Street, involving Lizbeth J. Chavez-Melendez of Urbana, Frederick C. Costigan IV of Danville, Kiara D. R. Ross of Danville and Berkeley A. Dandridge of Danville. Chavez-Melendez was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. Ross was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. Dandridge was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and no proof of insurance.
