Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Wednesday, July 26:
7:30 a.m., property damage accident, 200 block of Eastgate Drive.
9:15 a.m., theft, 700 block of North Franklin Street.
9:45 a.m., criminal trespass, 1000 block of Shasta Drive.
9:47 a.m., aggravated domestic battery, 1200 block of Perrysville Road.
11:50 a.m., property damage accident, South Bowman Avenue and Interstate 74.
1:29 p.m., assault, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.
1:54 p.m., property damage accident, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.
2:03 p.m., assault, 100 block of Rhea Street.
2:41 p.m., theft, 13000 block of Hungry Hollow Road.
3:08 p.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location in Catlin.
4:57 p.m., criminal damage, Michigan Avenue and Voorhees Street.
4:59 p.m., aggravated domestic battery, 900 block of East Winter Avenue.
5:18 p.m., domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
6:22 p.m., burglary in Westville, 300 block of Ellsworth Street.
7:50 p.m., criminal damage, 600 block of Plum Street.
9:20 p.m., aggravated domestic battery, 200 block of North California Avenue.
10:31 p.m., criminal trespass, 300 block of Bradley Lane.
11:11 p.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, Robinson and Center streets.
11:14 p.m., reckless discharge of a firearm, 1200 block of Crestview Drive.
11:26 p.m., criminal trespass, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Thursday, July 27:
12:08 a.m., domestic battery, 1900 block of Hickory Street.
1:50 a.m., property damage accident in Fairmount, 800 East Road and 1200 North Road.
7:36 a.m., theft, South Street.
8:56 a.m., aggravated battery in Georgetown, 1100 block of North Main Street.
9:30 a.m., battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
10:08 a.m., criminal damage, 1100 block of Martin Street.
10:10 a.m., criminal damage in Rankin, 200 block of South Guthrie Street.
10:14 a.m., reckless conduct, unlawful restraint in Potomac, 100 block of North Grant Street.
11:55 a.m., criminal trespass, 400 block of West Fairchild Street.
12:24 p.m., theft, Delaware Avenue.
12:31 p.m., criminal sexual abuse at an undisclosed location.
4:02 p.m., theft, Second and Gilbert streets.
5:54 p.m., theft in Georgetown, North 1800 East Road.
5:55 p.m., domestic battery, 1300 block of Warrington Avenue.
7:47 p.m., battery, criminal trespass, 600 block of Dearborn Street.
8:33 p.m., theft, 500 block of Brickyard Road.
9:34 p.m., assault, disorderly conduct involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
9:36 p.m., criminal trespass, 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.
10:16 p.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, resisting/obstructing police involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
Friday, July 28:
12:45 a.m., retail theft, 600 block of Bowman Avenue.
2:55 a.m., criminal sexual assault involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
1:57 a.m., property damage accident, 600 block of South Street.
