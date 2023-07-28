Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:

Wednesday, July 26:

7:30 a.m., property damage accident, 200 block of Eastgate Drive.

9:15 a.m., theft, 700 block of North Franklin Street.

9:45 a.m., criminal trespass, 1000 block of Shasta Drive.

9:47 a.m., aggravated domestic battery, 1200 block of Perrysville Road.

11:50 a.m., property damage accident, South Bowman Avenue and Interstate 74.

1:29 p.m., assault, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.

1:54 p.m., property damage accident, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.

2:03 p.m., assault, 100 block of Rhea Street.

2:41 p.m., theft, 13000 block of Hungry Hollow Road.

3:08 p.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location in Catlin.

4:57 p.m., criminal damage, Michigan Avenue and Voorhees Street.

4:59 p.m., aggravated domestic battery, 900 block of East Winter Avenue.

5:18 p.m., domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

6:22 p.m., burglary in Westville, 300 block of Ellsworth Street.

7:50 p.m., criminal damage, 600 block of Plum Street.

9:20 p.m., aggravated domestic battery, 200 block of North California Avenue.

10:31 p.m., criminal trespass, 300 block of Bradley Lane.

11:11 p.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, Robinson and Center streets.

11:14 p.m., reckless discharge of a firearm, 1200 block of Crestview Drive.

11:26 p.m., criminal trespass, 1200 block of Garden Drive.

Thursday, July 27:

12:08 a.m., domestic battery, 1900 block of Hickory Street.

1:50 a.m., property damage accident in Fairmount, 800 East Road and 1200 North Road.

7:36 a.m., theft, South Street.

8:56 a.m., aggravated battery in Georgetown, 1100 block of North Main Street.

9:30 a.m., battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

10:08 a.m., criminal damage, 1100 block of Martin Street.

10:10 a.m., criminal damage in Rankin, 200 block of South Guthrie Street.

10:14 a.m., reckless conduct, unlawful restraint in Potomac, 100 block of North Grant Street.

11:55 a.m., criminal trespass, 400 block of West Fairchild Street.

12:24 p.m., theft, Delaware Avenue.

12:31 p.m., criminal sexual abuse at an undisclosed location.

4:02 p.m., theft, Second and Gilbert streets.

5:54 p.m., theft in Georgetown, North 1800 East Road.

5:55 p.m., domestic battery, 1300 block of Warrington Avenue.

7:47 p.m., battery, criminal trespass, 600 block of Dearborn Street.

8:33 p.m., theft, 500 block of Brickyard Road.

9:34 p.m., assault, disorderly conduct involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

9:36 p.m., criminal trespass, 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.

10:16 p.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, resisting/obstructing police involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

Friday, July 28:

12:45 a.m., retail theft, 600 block of Bowman Avenue.

2:55 a.m., criminal sexual assault involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

1:57 a.m., property damage accident, 600 block of South Street.

Tags

Trending Video