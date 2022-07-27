Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Monday, July 25:
7:32 a.m., property damage accident, 2500 block of North Bowman Avenue.
7:45 a.m., burglary, North Street.
7:55 a.m., burglary, 500 block of West Williams Street.
9:34 a.m., criminal damage, 500 block of West Voorhees Street.
10:00 a.m., aggravated domestic battery, Greenwood Avenue.
11:14 a.m., property damage accident, Grant and Williams Streets.
11:34 a.m., property damage accident, 300 block of Eastgate Drive.
11:55 a.m., burglary to vehicle, 1600 block of Beechwood Drive.
1:32 p.m., criminal damage, 400 block of Montclaire Street.
2:43 p.m., burglary, theft, criminal damage to property in Fairmount, 12000 block of North 800 East Road.
2:50 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
4:09 p.m., burglary from motor vehicle in Tilton, 14000 block of Catlin-Tilton Road.
4:15 p.m., battery, 1000 block of West Clay Street.
4:15 p.m., property damage accident in Tilton, Ramp Road and Lane Road.
4:33 p.m., property damage accident, Main Street and Bowman Avenue.
4:48 p.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
6:28 p.m., retail theft, West Newell Road.
7:20 p.m., criminal damage to property in Bismarck, 100 block of North Street.
7:23 p.m., aggravated domestic battery, theft, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
7:31 p.m., burglary from motor vehicle, 400 block of Boiling Springs Road.
9:21 p.m., aggravated battery to police officer, resisting, unlawful use of a weapon, Main and Elizabeth Streets.
9:24 p.m., residential burglary, 300 block of North Bowman Avenue.
10:12 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run in Tilton, 1700 block of Adams Street.
10:51 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, Cleveland Avenue and Kentucky Avenue.
11:10 p.m., property damage accident, Illinois 1 and 2650 North Road.
11:14 p.m., stolen vehicle, Cleveland Avenue and Delaware Avenue.
Tuesday, July 26:
12:11 a.m., property damage accident, driving under the influence in Catlin, Paris and North Streets.
5:37 a.m., domestic battery, 100 block of Illinois Street.
8:01 a.m., property damage accident in Armstrong, North 470 East Road and East 2600 North Road.
8:09 a.m., property damage accident, Fairchild and Vermilion Streets.
8:42 a.m., theft, West Main Street.
12:36 p.m., theft, 100 block of South Griffin Street.
1:29 p.m., property damage accident, Hazel and Williams Streets.
3:28 p.m., domestic battery in Ridge Farm, South First Street.
3:37 p.m., domestic battery, wanted on a warrant, 1200 block of North Walnut Street.
4:13 p.m., burglary, 1500 block of East English Street.
5:23 p.m., domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
5:43 p.m., personal injury accident, Main and Beard Streets.
6:07 p.m., theft, 700 block of East Ross Lane.
8:16 p.m., retail theft, 800 block of North Vermilion Street.
9:16 p.m., unlawful use of a weapon, 500 block of North Gilbert Street.
9:35 p.m., elder abuse, 1700 block of North Bowman Avenue.
11:06 p.m., domestic battery, 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.
Wednesday, July 27:
3:07 a.m., criminal trespass, 500 block of North Gilbert Street.
