Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Monday, July 24
6:54 a.m., property damage accident, 300 block of Lynch Drive.
7:06 a.m., theft, 3200 block of North Vermilion Street.
9:56 a.m., criminal damage, 300 block of Porter Street.
11:05 a.m., domestic battery, criminal damage involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
6:05 p.m., theft, 1500 block of Franklin Street.
7:42 p.m., property damage accident in Oakwood, 300 block of Kelly Drive.
Tuesday, July 25
1:47 a.m., resisting/obstructing police, wanted on a warrant, 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.
2:49 a.m., criminal damage, Washington Avenue and Madison Street.
4:10 a.m., property damage accident at an undisclosed location in Oakwood.
7:49 a.m., property damage accident in Tilton, Georgetown Road and Ross Lane.
8:02 a.m., vehicle burglary, 100 block of Indiana Avenue.
8:58 a.m., criminal sexual assault at an undisclosed location.
8:58 a.m., property damage accident, 2200 block of North Vermilion Street.
10:03 a.m., property damage accident, Winter Avenue and Michigan Avenue.
10:04 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
10:33 a.m., property damage accident, Main and Gilbert streets.
12:38 p.m., criminal sexual assault involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
2:28 p.m., theft, 900 block of Martin Street.
4:16 p.m., criminal damage, 1300 block of Chandler Street.
4:49 p.m., aggravated domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location in Rossville.
5:30 p.m., motor vehicle theft, 1400 block of East Fairchild Street.
7:18 p.m., battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
8:30 p.m., domestic battery in Westville, East 1200 North Road.
8:51 p.m., domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
8:58 p.m., domestic battery, 1900 block of Hickory Street.
9:40 p.m., domestic battery, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.
9:58 p.m., resisting/obstructing police, criminal damage, 100 block of Michigan Avenue.
9:58 p.m., shots fired, unit block of Pennsylvania Avenue.
10:11 p.m., property damage accident, East 2100 North Road and North 1220 East Road.
10:24 p.m., property damage accident, 2300 block of North Vermilion Street.
Wednesday, July 26:
12:37 a.m., aggravated battery with a firearm, 600 block of North Bowman Avenue.
