Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:

Tuesday, July 19:

3:13 a.m., domestic battery, 1500 block of Eastview Avenue.

Thursday, July 21:

8:45 p.m., two reports of criminal sexual assault at undisclosed locations.

Friday, July 22:

3:35 a.m., property damage accident, Interstate 74 westbound MM 217.

6:07 a.m., domestic battery, criminal damage involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

7:52 a.m., criminal damage in Fithian, 500 block of North Grove Street.

9:13 a.m., criminal damage in Armstrong, 2200 block of East 2600 North Road.

1:19 p.m., property damage accident, 1430 East Road and 2000 North Road.

2:29 p.m., theft, South Street.

3:45 p.m., property damage accident in Tilton, Interstate 74 MM 215.

4:04 p.m., theft, South Street.

4:24 p.m., theft at an undisclosed location.

5:27 p.m., theft, Customer Place.

5:31 p.m., criminal sexual assault at an undisclosed location.

5:50 p.m., theft, 400 block of North Collett Street.

5:57 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.

6:27 p.m., property damage accident, North Vermilion and Williams Streets.

8:07 p.m., aggravated battery with a firearm, North Vermilion Street and East Winter Avenue.

Saturday, July 23:

12:54 a.m., criminal damage, 1100 block of North Collett Street.

3:28 a.m., property damage accident, 2300 block of North Vermilion Street.

8:22 a.m., criminal damage, 400 block of Sager Street.

10:22 a.m., personal injury accident in Bismarck, East 2650 North Road.

10:32 a.m., domestic battery, 1200 block of Freeman Street.

11:19 a.m., domestic battery, 400 block of Harvey Street.

1:12 p.m., personal injury accident, 1600 block of North Vermilion Street.

2:38 p.m., domestic battery, East 13th Street.

3:40 p.m., criminal damage, 1600 block of Crestview Drive.

3:46 p.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, 100 block of Fairweight Avenue.

4:43 p.m., theft, 600 block of North Bowman Avenue.

5:59 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.

6:03 p.m., battery, 1400 block of East Fairchild Street.

6:21 p.m., leaving the scene of an accident, 600 block of Dearborn Street.

6:34 p.m., theft in Westville, 200 block of Vermont Street.

7:26 p.m., criminal damage, 3600 block of Southgate Drive.

8:41 p.m., theft, 1500 block of Oakwood Avenue.

9:25 p.m., property damage accident, 13000 block of Hawbuck Road.

Sunday, July 24:

12:40 a.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, 1600 block of Crestview Drive.

1:22 a.m., robbery, 1200 block of East Main Street.

6:04 a.m., property damage accident, 1200 block of East Voorhees Street.

6:09 a.m., aggravated battery, 800 block of North Logan Avenue.

6:22 a.m., stolen vehicle, 1200 block of International Place.

7:22 a.m., property damage accident in East Lynn, Illinois 9 and North 770 East Road.

10:37 a.m., domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

12:31 p.m., battery, 700 block of Chandler Street.

12:53 p.m., domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

1:02 p.m. mob action involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

2:05 p.m., battery, 1700 block of North Bowman Avenue.

3:11 p.m., theft, 800 block of Brook Street.

3:17 p.m., burglary, 1200 block of Martin Street.

5:38 p.m., property damage accident in Tilton, Georgetown Road and Southgate Drive.

7:12 p.m., two reports of burglary, 1100 block of North Bowman Avenue.

8:00 p.m., retail theft, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.

8:47 p.m., property damage accident in Georgetown, Mill Road and 1880 East Road.

10:21 p.m., residential burglary, 1000 block of Belton Drive.

11:58 p.m., domestic battery in Westville, 15000 block of Clingan Lane.

Monday, July 25:

1:01 a.m., shots fired, Fairchild and Section Streets.

1:28 a.m., aggravated battery with a firearm, Texas Avenue and Dearborn Street.

