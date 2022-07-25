Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Tuesday, July 19:
3:13 a.m., domestic battery, 1500 block of Eastview Avenue.
Thursday, July 21:
8:45 p.m., two reports of criminal sexual assault at undisclosed locations.
Friday, July 22:
3:35 a.m., property damage accident, Interstate 74 westbound MM 217.
6:07 a.m., domestic battery, criminal damage involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
7:52 a.m., criminal damage in Fithian, 500 block of North Grove Street.
9:13 a.m., criminal damage in Armstrong, 2200 block of East 2600 North Road.
1:19 p.m., property damage accident, 1430 East Road and 2000 North Road.
2:29 p.m., theft, South Street.
3:45 p.m., property damage accident in Tilton, Interstate 74 MM 215.
4:04 p.m., theft, South Street.
4:24 p.m., theft at an undisclosed location.
5:27 p.m., theft, Customer Place.
5:31 p.m., criminal sexual assault at an undisclosed location.
5:50 p.m., theft, 400 block of North Collett Street.
5:57 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
6:27 p.m., property damage accident, North Vermilion and Williams Streets.
8:07 p.m., aggravated battery with a firearm, North Vermilion Street and East Winter Avenue.
Saturday, July 23:
12:54 a.m., criminal damage, 1100 block of North Collett Street.
3:28 a.m., property damage accident, 2300 block of North Vermilion Street.
8:22 a.m., criminal damage, 400 block of Sager Street.
10:22 a.m., personal injury accident in Bismarck, East 2650 North Road.
10:32 a.m., domestic battery, 1200 block of Freeman Street.
11:19 a.m., domestic battery, 400 block of Harvey Street.
1:12 p.m., personal injury accident, 1600 block of North Vermilion Street.
2:38 p.m., domestic battery, East 13th Street.
3:40 p.m., criminal damage, 1600 block of Crestview Drive.
3:46 p.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, 100 block of Fairweight Avenue.
4:43 p.m., theft, 600 block of North Bowman Avenue.
5:59 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
6:03 p.m., battery, 1400 block of East Fairchild Street.
6:21 p.m., leaving the scene of an accident, 600 block of Dearborn Street.
6:34 p.m., theft in Westville, 200 block of Vermont Street.
7:26 p.m., criminal damage, 3600 block of Southgate Drive.
8:41 p.m., theft, 1500 block of Oakwood Avenue.
9:25 p.m., property damage accident, 13000 block of Hawbuck Road.
Sunday, July 24:
12:40 a.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, 1600 block of Crestview Drive.
1:22 a.m., robbery, 1200 block of East Main Street.
6:04 a.m., property damage accident, 1200 block of East Voorhees Street.
6:09 a.m., aggravated battery, 800 block of North Logan Avenue.
6:22 a.m., stolen vehicle, 1200 block of International Place.
7:22 a.m., property damage accident in East Lynn, Illinois 9 and North 770 East Road.
10:37 a.m., domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
12:31 p.m., battery, 700 block of Chandler Street.
12:53 p.m., domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
1:02 p.m. mob action involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
2:05 p.m., battery, 1700 block of North Bowman Avenue.
3:11 p.m., theft, 800 block of Brook Street.
3:17 p.m., burglary, 1200 block of Martin Street.
5:38 p.m., property damage accident in Tilton, Georgetown Road and Southgate Drive.
7:12 p.m., two reports of burglary, 1100 block of North Bowman Avenue.
8:00 p.m., retail theft, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.
8:47 p.m., property damage accident in Georgetown, Mill Road and 1880 East Road.
10:21 p.m., residential burglary, 1000 block of Belton Drive.
11:58 p.m., domestic battery in Westville, 15000 block of Clingan Lane.
Monday, July 25:
1:01 a.m., shots fired, Fairchild and Section Streets.
1:28 a.m., aggravated battery with a firearm, Texas Avenue and Dearborn Street.
