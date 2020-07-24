Incidents reported to police included:
Wednesday:
Battery and domestic battery at the Econo Lodge, 388 Eastgate Drive.
Theft and assault in the 900 block of Shasta.
Fraud in the unit block of Shady Lane.
Aggravated criminal sexual assault in the 200 block of Tennessee.
Burglary to vehicle at Walmart, 4101 N. Vermilion St.
Reckless driving in the 1800 block of East Main Street.
Theft in the 600 block of East Williams Street.
Domestic battery in the 900 block of North Walnut Street.
Civil dispute at the Mach I gas station, 510 N. Gilbert St.
Criminal damage in the 1200 block of Chandler Street.
Theft in the 400 block of Montclaire.
Fraud in the 1700 block of North Logan Avenue
Theft of a bicycle in the 200 block of North Logan Avenue.
Fraud in the 700 block of North Logan Avenue.
Residential burglary in the 200 block of Tennessee.
Criminal damage to property in the unit block of West Madison Street.
Burglary in the 1800 block of North Washington Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia at Williams and Walnut streets.
Thursday:
Domestic battery in the 3900 block of North Bowman Avenue.
Tuesday:
Forgery at Dollar General, 1520 Georgetown Road, Tilton.
Wednesday:
Theft in the 1800 block of Perrysville Road.
Driving under the influence at mile marker 218 on Interstate 74, Danville.
Theft of a firearm in the 5200 block of Hazel, Georgetown.
Thursday:
Domestic battery in the 400 block of North 9th Street, Hoopeston.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.