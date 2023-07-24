Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Friday, July 21:
7:54 a.m., vehicle burglary in Rankin, 200 block of West Second Avenue.
10:08 a.m., criminal damage in Hoopeston, 1000 block of East Young Avenue.
10:35 a.m., property damage accident, Main and Gilbert streets.
10:36 a.m., criminal trespass in Tilton, 200 block of Benson Street.
1:02 p.m., domestic battery, 1300 block of Golf Terrace.
2:02 p.m., theft, 300 block of Harmon Street.
4:29 p.m., domestic battery, interfering with reporting domestic battery, 600 block of 13th Street.
4:43 p.m., property damage accident in Georgetown, East 900 North Road.
6:09 p.m., theft, 1200 block of Perrysville Road.
6:37 p.m., property damage accident in Oakwood, 500 block of South Oakwood Street.
6:56 p.m., endangering the life and health of a child at an undisclosed location.
7:09 p.m., theft, unit block of South Virginia Avenue.
8:24 p.m., aggravated battery, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
9:31 p.m., domestic battery in Rossville, 300 block of Thompson Street.
Saturday, July 22:
4:30 a.m., property damage accident, Williams Street and Junction Avenue.
6:39 a.m., leaving the scene of an accident in Westville, Dequimpal Street.
8:15 a.m., burglary in Muncie, 300 block of Corbly Street.
8:38 a.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 900 block of Blueridge Drive.
9:03 a.m., domestic battery, 600 block of Highland Boulevard.
10:47 a.m., personal injury accident, East 2750 North Road.
11:35 a.m., criminal damage in Tilton, 100 block of East Seventh Street.
11:38 a.m., burglary, 900 block of Robinson Street.
11:55 a.m., burglary, 900 block of Robinson Street.
1 p.m., theft, 100 block of Delaware Street.
1:50 p.m., theft, 500 block of North Gilbert Street.
5:15 p.m., criminal damage in Georgetown, 200 block of Huffman Street.
6 p.m., battery, 1000 block of Clay Street.
6:28 p.m., battery, 1900 block of East Road.
9:22 p.m., domestic battery, disorderly conduct, 200 block of Fairchild Street.
11:29 p.m., domestic battery, North Bowman Avenue and East Williams Street.
Sunday, July 23:
12:12 a.m., domestic battery, 1200 block of East Williams Street.
2:46 a.m., domestic battery, 1100 block of North Logan Avenue.
4:24 a.m., criminal sexual assault involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
4:51 a.m., battery in Oakwood, Emily Drive.
9:58 a.m., criminal damage, 500 block of Harvey Street.
12:11 p.m., property damage accident, North Bowman Avenue and Crestview Drive.
12:57 p.m., child endangerment at an undisclosed location.
1:05 p.m., theft in Tilton, 1400 block of Meitzler Street.
1:57 p.m., assault in Westville, 600 block of Kelly Avenue.
3:26 p.m., domestic battery, 3300 block of Park Haven Boulevard.
4:30 p.m., criminal damage, South Street.
4:40 p.m. theft in Tilton, 1600 block of Georgetown Road.
6:01 p.m., property damage accident, 2300 block of Denmark Road.
7:57 p.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated battery, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
8:50 p.m., criminal trespass in Westville, 100 block of West Main Street.
10:20 p.m., theft, South Griffin Street.
10:23 p.m., aggravated battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
