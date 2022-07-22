Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:

Wednesday, July 20:

7:03 a.m., criminal trespass, 1500 block of Fairwood Street.

7:32 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.

9:01 a.m., criminal damage, 500 block of West Fairchild Street.

10:21 a.m., domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

10:35 a.m., theft, 1500 block of Oakwood Avenue.

10:35 a.m., domestic battery, South Alexander Street.

10:52 a.m., theft in Westville, Church Street.

11:06 a.m., criminal damage to property, 700 block of North Hazel Street.

3:32 p.m., property damage accident, 2700 block of North Vermilion Street.

3:35 p.m., retail theft, aggravated assault, 1200 block of East Main Street.

4:08 p.m., property damage accident, Voorhees and Chandler Streets.

4:51 p.m., property damage accident, Hazel and English Streets.

5:26 p.m., property damage accident in Tilton, 300 block of West Fifth Street.

5:30 p.m., criminal damage, 22000 block of North Henning Road.

5:45 p.m., aggravated battery, 800 block of North Logan Avenue.

6:09 p.m., domestic battery, criminal damage to property, 1600 block of Beechwood Drive.

8:51 p.m., shots fired, Holiday Drive.

8:55 p.m., domestic battery, 400 block of Sager Street.

11:04 p.m., domestic battery, 1200 block of Garden Drive.

Thursday, July 21:

1:02 a.m., criminal trespass, 1600 block of Skyline Drive.

1:13 a.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of firearm under 21, East Seminary Street and North Bowman Avenue.

3:07 a.m., domestic battery, 900 block of Lorraine Street.

8:41 a.m., criminal sexual abuse at an undisclosed location.

9:28 a.m., burglary in Fairmount, 500 block of South High Street.

11:04 a.m., burglary in Westville, 200 block of North West Street.

12:15 p.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, 400 block of West Oak Street.

1:31 p.m., theft in Tilton, 800 block of Tilton Road.

2:19 p.m., property damage accident, 800 block of North Logan Avenue.

2:21 p.m., burglary in Fairmount, 500 block of South High Street.

3:02 p.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.

3:13 p.m., property damage accident, North Vermilion Street and East Main Street.

3:19 p.m., theft, 100 block of Iowa Street.

4:08 p.m., theft, 500 block of North Gilbert Street.

4:08 p.m., theft in Catlin, 13000 block of McGee Road.

4:17 p.m., burglary in Bismarck, 300 block of East Holloway Avenue.

7:30 p.m., property damage accident in Fithian, U.S. 150 and 450 East Road.

7:55 p.m., domestic battery at an undisclosed location.

9:42 p.m., retail theft, 2100 block of East Main Street.

9:56 p.m., criminal trespass at an undisclosed location.

10:24 p.m., battery, 1900 block of Perrysville Road.

Friday, July 22:

12:01 a.m., armed robbery, 1800 block of East Voorhees Street.

