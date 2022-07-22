Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Wednesday, July 20:
7:03 a.m., criminal trespass, 1500 block of Fairwood Street.
7:32 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
9:01 a.m., criminal damage, 500 block of West Fairchild Street.
10:21 a.m., domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
10:35 a.m., theft, 1500 block of Oakwood Avenue.
10:35 a.m., domestic battery, South Alexander Street.
10:52 a.m., theft in Westville, Church Street.
11:06 a.m., criminal damage to property, 700 block of North Hazel Street.
3:32 p.m., property damage accident, 2700 block of North Vermilion Street.
3:35 p.m., retail theft, aggravated assault, 1200 block of East Main Street.
4:08 p.m., property damage accident, Voorhees and Chandler Streets.
4:51 p.m., property damage accident, Hazel and English Streets.
5:26 p.m., property damage accident in Tilton, 300 block of West Fifth Street.
5:30 p.m., criminal damage, 22000 block of North Henning Road.
5:45 p.m., aggravated battery, 800 block of North Logan Avenue.
6:09 p.m., domestic battery, criminal damage to property, 1600 block of Beechwood Drive.
8:51 p.m., shots fired, Holiday Drive.
8:55 p.m., domestic battery, 400 block of Sager Street.
11:04 p.m., domestic battery, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Thursday, July 21:
1:02 a.m., criminal trespass, 1600 block of Skyline Drive.
1:13 a.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of firearm under 21, East Seminary Street and North Bowman Avenue.
3:07 a.m., domestic battery, 900 block of Lorraine Street.
8:41 a.m., criminal sexual abuse at an undisclosed location.
9:28 a.m., burglary in Fairmount, 500 block of South High Street.
11:04 a.m., burglary in Westville, 200 block of North West Street.
12:15 p.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, 400 block of West Oak Street.
1:31 p.m., theft in Tilton, 800 block of Tilton Road.
2:19 p.m., property damage accident, 800 block of North Logan Avenue.
2:21 p.m., burglary in Fairmount, 500 block of South High Street.
3:02 p.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
3:13 p.m., property damage accident, North Vermilion Street and East Main Street.
3:19 p.m., theft, 100 block of Iowa Street.
4:08 p.m., theft, 500 block of North Gilbert Street.
4:08 p.m., theft in Catlin, 13000 block of McGee Road.
4:17 p.m., burglary in Bismarck, 300 block of East Holloway Avenue.
7:30 p.m., property damage accident in Fithian, U.S. 150 and 450 East Road.
7:55 p.m., domestic battery at an undisclosed location.
9:42 p.m., retail theft, 2100 block of East Main Street.
9:56 p.m., criminal trespass at an undisclosed location.
10:24 p.m., battery, 1900 block of Perrysville Road.
Friday, July 22:
12:01 a.m., armed robbery, 1800 block of East Voorhees Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.