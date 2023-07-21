Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Wednesday, July 19:
7:14 a.m., aggravated domestic battery, 500 block of South Bowman Avenue.
10:09 a.m., theft in Tilton, 800 block of Lawndale Avenue.
11:13 a.m., domestic battery, Dale Avenue.
11:27 a.m., residential burglary, 400 block of Chandler Street.
12:54 p.m., retail theft, East Main Street.
12:55 p.m., criminal sexual assault involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
3:18 p.m., theft, 1100 block of Chandler Street.
5 p.m., domestic battery, 600 block of Martin Street.
5:55 p.m., theft, 300 block of South Kansas Avenue.
7:35 p.m., property damage accident in Tilton, Myers and Atwood streets.
7:41 p.m., retail theft involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
9:56 p.m., domestic battery, criminal trespass, 300 block of Washington Street.
9:58 p.m., residential burglary, 1000 block of Moore Street.
10:50 p.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unit block of Lake Street.
11:18 p.m., shots fired, 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.
11:27 p.m., domestic battery in Tilton, 800 block of Lawndale Avenue.
Thursday, July 20:
3:35 a.m., motor vehicle theft, 700 block of Sherman Street.
5:08 a.m., theft involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
5:38 a.m., domestic battery, unit block of National Avenue.
8:40 a.m., unlawful use of a weapon involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
9:47 a.m., criminal trespass, 900 block of Redden Court.
12:05 p.m., theft, Williams and Robinson streets.
12:17 p.m., assault, 1000 block of Campbell Lane.
2:27 p.m., domestic battery, 300 block of Victory Street.
5:10 p.m., domestic battery, 1100 block of East Seminary Street.
5:48 p.m., criminal damage, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.
7:05 p.m., property damage accident, 1200 block of East Main Street.
8:07 p.m., possession of a weapon by a felon, assault, 1200 block of Marion Street.
8:31 p.m., domestic battery, unit block of Kansas Avenue.
9:25 p.m., retail theft, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.
10:59 p.m., domestic battery in Tilton, 800 block of Lawndale Avenue.
11:30 p.m., theft, 700 block of Oak Street.
11:35 p.m., property damage accident, 1300 block of North Jackson Street.
Friday, July 21:
2:47 a.m., aggravated assault, domestic battery, unlawful use of a weapon, 2000 block of Alpha Drive.
4:38 a.m., obstructing police, 1000 block of Moore Street.
5:41 a.m., domestic battery, unlawful restraint, 1800 block of East Main Street.
5:47 a.m., property damage accident, 2900 block of East Voorhees Street.
