Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Monday, July 18:
9:11 a.m., aggravated battery, South Street.
9:42 a.m., criminal trespass, violation of order of protection, 600 block of South Bowman Avenue.
10:50 a.m., theft in Alvin, 27000 block of North 1600 East Road.
1:50 p.m., property damage accident, Williams and Robinson Streets.
2:44 p.m., theft, 1000 block of West Williams Street.
3:21 p.m., theft, Chester Avenue.
3:43 p.m., criminal damage to property, 600 block of Winkler Road.
3:59 p.m., theft, 200 block of Delaware Avenue.
4:00 p.m., criminal trespass, 600 block of Sager Street.
4:04 p.m., theft, Columbus Street.
4:47 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
5:39 p.m., theft, 14000 block of Catlin Tilton Road.
6:44 p.m., burglary in Alvin, 13000 block of U.S. 136.
7:35 p.m., domestic battery, 1500 block of East Fairchild Street.
8:07 p.m., criminal damage to property in Oakwood, 7300 block of East 1500 North Road.
9:17 p.m., domestic battery, 1600 block of Beechwood Drive.
9:38 p.m., theft, 500 block of West Fairchild Street.
9:54 p.m., aggravated battery, South Street and Buchanan Street.
Tuesday, July 19:
1:57 a.m., criminal trespass, 1200 block of Perrysville Road.
4:34 a.m., criminal trespass at an undisclosed location.
10:48 a.m., criminal trespass, 700 block of Griffin Street.
10:50 a.m., criminal damage, Tennessee Avenue.
11:15 a.m., domestic battery, 1300 block of Sheridan Street.
11:48 a.m., theft, 1000 block of Koehn Drive.
12:01 p.m., property damage accident, North Jackson Street.
12:07 p.m., theft of medication, 800 block of East Main Street.
12:30 p.m., domestic battery, 100 block of North Griffin Street.
1:48 p.m., domestic battery in Hoopeston, 700 block of East Orange Street.
2:28 p.m., criminal trespass, 1100 block of North Jackson Street.
5:00 p.m., motor vehicle theft, 600 block of Bryan Avenue.
6:16 p.m., aggravated battery, 500 block of North Gilbert Street.
7:15 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
8:19 p.m., battery, 600 block of Highland Boulevard.
8:23 p.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, 1400 block of Lape Street.
8:33 p.m., aggravated battery, 800 block of North Logan Avenue.
9:08 p.m., property damage accident in Tilton, 1500 block of Georgetown Road.
Wednesday, July 20:
1:34 a.m., domestic battery, 800 block of Grant Street.
4:03 a.m., criminal damage in Tilton, 1600 block of Georgetown Road.
