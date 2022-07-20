Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:

Monday, July 18:

9:11 a.m., aggravated battery, South Street.

9:42 a.m., criminal trespass, violation of order of protection, 600 block of South Bowman Avenue.

10:50 a.m., theft in Alvin, 27000 block of North 1600 East Road.

1:50 p.m., property damage accident, Williams and Robinson Streets.

2:44 p.m., theft, 1000 block of West Williams Street.

3:21 p.m., theft, Chester Avenue.

3:43 p.m., criminal damage to property, 600 block of Winkler Road.

3:59 p.m., theft, 200 block of Delaware Avenue.

4:00 p.m., criminal trespass, 600 block of Sager Street.

4:04 p.m., theft, Columbus Street.

4:47 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.

5:39 p.m., theft, 14000 block of Catlin Tilton Road.

6:44 p.m., burglary in Alvin, 13000 block of U.S. 136.

7:35 p.m., domestic battery, 1500 block of East Fairchild Street.

8:07 p.m., criminal damage to property in Oakwood, 7300 block of East 1500 North Road.

9:17 p.m., domestic battery, 1600 block of Beechwood Drive.

9:38 p.m., theft, 500 block of West Fairchild Street.

9:54 p.m., aggravated battery, South Street and Buchanan Street.

Tuesday, July 19:

1:57 a.m., criminal trespass, 1200 block of Perrysville Road.

4:34 a.m., criminal trespass at an undisclosed location.

10:48 a.m., criminal trespass, 700 block of Griffin Street.

10:50 a.m., criminal damage, Tennessee Avenue.

11:15 a.m., domestic battery, 1300 block of Sheridan Street.

11:48 a.m., theft, 1000 block of Koehn Drive.

12:01 p.m., property damage accident, North Jackson Street.

12:07 p.m., theft of medication, 800 block of East Main Street.

12:30 p.m., domestic battery, 100 block of North Griffin Street.

1:48 p.m., domestic battery in Hoopeston, 700 block of East Orange Street.

2:28 p.m., criminal trespass, 1100 block of North Jackson Street.

5:00 p.m., motor vehicle theft, 600 block of Bryan Avenue.

6:16 p.m., aggravated battery, 500 block of North Gilbert Street.

7:15 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.

8:19 p.m., battery, 600 block of Highland Boulevard.

8:23 p.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, 1400 block of Lape Street.

8:33 p.m., aggravated battery, 800 block of North Logan Avenue.

9:08 p.m., property damage accident in Tilton, 1500 block of Georgetown Road.

Wednesday, July 20:

1:34 a.m., domestic battery, 800 block of Grant Street.

4:03 a.m., criminal damage in Tilton, 1600 block of Georgetown Road.

