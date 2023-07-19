Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Monday, July 17
8:05 a.m., theft, 800 block of North Bowman Avenue.
8:05 a.m., criminal damage, 800 block of North Bowman Avenue.
8:21 a.m., theft at an undisclosed location.
9:15 a.m., theft, 200 block of East 13th Street.
9:37 a.m., criminal damage, 300 block of Lynch Road.
12:07 p.m., domestic battery, criminal damage, obstructing police, 100 block of Grace Street.
12:23 p.m., retail theft, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.
1 p.m., theft, battery, 300 block of North Washington Street.
1:31 p.m., retail theft, West Newell Road.
2:14 p.m., theft, 500 block of North Gilbert Street.
2:23 p.m., theft, 2600 block of North Vermilion Street.
3:42 p.m., property damage accident in Allerton, 300 block of Yates Street.
5:18 p.m., property damage accident, Bowman Avenue and Liberty Lane.
6:55 p.m., property damage accident, 12000 block of Hawbuck Road.
7:11 p.m., criminal damage, 100 block of South State Street.
8:49 p.m., personal injury accident in Westville, State and Ellsworth streets.
8:50 p.m., aggravated battery to a public official, driving under the influence in Westville, State and Ellsworth streets.
8:52 p.m., domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
8:56 p.m., theft, 100 block of Illinois Street.
10:45 p.m., aggravated criminal sexual assault at an undisclosed location.
11:53 p.m., assault, domestic battery, 1200 block of Grant Street.
Tuesday, July 18
2:19 a.m., property damage accident, unit block of South Henning Road.
6:48 a.m., aggravated battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
7:39 a.m., criminal damage, 100 block of Wisconsin Avenue.
7:49 a.m., property damage accident, Vermilion and Columbia streets.
8:41 a.m., theft, 600 block of South Bowman Avenue.
8:58 a.m., battery, 800 block of North Griffin Street.
9:32 a.m., domestic battery, 1000 block of North Hazel Street.
9:40 a.m., theft in Westville, Illinois 1.
10:08 a.m., theft, 1800 block of North Michigan Avenue.
11:11 a.m., theft, 300 block of Eastgate Drive.
1:21 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run in Alvin, Illinois 1 and Illinois 119.
2 p.m., burglary in Rankin, North 470 East Road.
3:28 p.m., domestic battery, criminal damage involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
4:08 p.m., battery, 1000 block of Campbell Lane.
4:54 p.m., criminal damage involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
5:39 p.m., property damage accident, 1600 block of Robinson Street.
5:51 p.m., aggravated battery, 400 block of North Fairchild Street.
6:04 p.m., property damage accident in Fairmount, East 1200 North Road.
8:12 p.m., motor vehicle theft, 900 block of North Hazel Street.
8:31 p.m., domestic battery, Delaware Avenue and Nevada Avenue.
8:31 p.m., reckless discharge of a firearm, Delaware Avenue and Nevada Avenue.
8:43 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
11:47 p.m., burglary, 1200 block of Oak Street.
Wednesday, July 19
12:56 a.m., domestic battery, Calumet and Hickory streets.
1:50 a.m., domestic battery, 1000 block of Priest Street.
5:27 a.m., property damage accident, 23000 block of North Henning Road.
5:53 a.m., property damage accident, Henning Road and Hungry Hollow Road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.