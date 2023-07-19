Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:

Monday, July 17

8:05 a.m., theft, 800 block of North Bowman Avenue.

8:05 a.m., criminal damage, 800 block of North Bowman Avenue.

8:21 a.m., theft at an undisclosed location.

9:15 a.m., theft, 200 block of East 13th Street.

9:37 a.m., criminal damage, 300 block of Lynch Road.

12:07 p.m., domestic battery, criminal damage, obstructing police, 100 block of Grace Street.

12:23 p.m., retail theft, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.

1 p.m., theft, battery, 300 block of North Washington Street.

1:31 p.m., retail theft, West Newell Road.

2:14 p.m., theft, 500 block of North Gilbert Street.

2:23 p.m., theft, 2600 block of North Vermilion Street.

3:42 p.m., property damage accident in Allerton, 300 block of Yates Street.

5:18 p.m., property damage accident, Bowman Avenue and Liberty Lane.

6:55 p.m., property damage accident, 12000 block of Hawbuck Road.

7:11 p.m., criminal damage, 100 block of South State Street.

8:49 p.m., personal injury accident in Westville, State and Ellsworth streets.

8:50 p.m., aggravated battery to a public official, driving under the influence in Westville, State and Ellsworth streets.

8:52 p.m., domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

8:56 p.m., theft, 100 block of Illinois Street.

10:45 p.m., aggravated criminal sexual assault at an undisclosed location.

11:53 p.m., assault, domestic battery, 1200 block of Grant Street.

Tuesday, July 18

2:19 a.m., property damage accident, unit block of South Henning Road.

6:48 a.m., aggravated battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

7:39 a.m., criminal damage, 100 block of Wisconsin Avenue.

7:49 a.m., property damage accident, Vermilion and Columbia streets.

8:41 a.m., theft, 600 block of South Bowman Avenue.

8:58 a.m., battery, 800 block of North Griffin Street.

9:32 a.m., domestic battery, 1000 block of North Hazel Street.

9:40 a.m., theft in Westville, Illinois 1.

10:08 a.m., theft, 1800 block of North Michigan Avenue.

11:11 a.m., theft, 300 block of Eastgate Drive.

1:21 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run in Alvin, Illinois 1 and Illinois 119.

2 p.m., burglary in Rankin, North 470 East Road.

3:28 p.m., domestic battery, criminal damage involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

4:08 p.m., battery, 1000 block of Campbell Lane.

4:54 p.m., criminal damage involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

5:39 p.m., property damage accident, 1600 block of Robinson Street.

5:51 p.m., aggravated battery, 400 block of North Fairchild Street.

6:04 p.m., property damage accident in Fairmount, East 1200 North Road.

8:12 p.m., motor vehicle theft, 900 block of North Hazel Street.

8:31 p.m., domestic battery, Delaware Avenue and Nevada Avenue.

8:31 p.m., reckless discharge of a firearm, Delaware Avenue and Nevada Avenue.

8:43 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.

11:47 p.m., burglary, 1200 block of Oak Street.

Wednesday, July 19

12:56 a.m., domestic battery, Calumet and Hickory streets.

1:50 a.m., domestic battery, 1000 block of Priest Street.

5:27 a.m., property damage accident, 23000 block of North Henning Road.

5:53 a.m., property damage accident, Henning Road and Hungry Hollow Road.

Tags

Trending Video