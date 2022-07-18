Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Friday, July 15:
12:26 a.m., property damage accident, West Fairchild and Robinson Streets.
4:12 a.m., property damage accident in Oakwood, U.S. 150 and Mission Field Road.
9:50 a.m., personal injury accident in Westville, 1700 block of North State Street.
9:56 a.m., retail theft in Tilton, 1600 block of Georgetown Road.
10:21 a.m., retail theft in Tilton, 1600 block of Georgetown Road.
11:12 a.m., criminal damage, 300 block of Eastgate Drive.
1:10 p.m., personal injury accident, 2100 block of North Vermilion Street.
2:09 p.m., property damage accident, 2800 block of Townway Road.
2:14 p.m., criminal damage, burglary, 1200 block of Giddings Street.
3:55 p.m., domestic battery, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
4:04 p.m., theft, 2300 block of Atwood Court.
7:16 p.m., aggravated battery, mob action, criminal damage, 2600 block of North Vermilion Street.
7:51 p.m., theft, 300 block of North Street.
Saturday, July 16:
12:33 a.m., theft, 1500 block of Valleyview Avenue.
12:37 a.m., domestic battery, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.
2:06 a.m., domestic battery, Tennessee Avenue.
2:59 a.m., domestic battery in Westville, 700 block of North State Street.
4:52 a.m., personal injury accident in Sideall, North 600 East Road and East 630 North Road.
5:59 a.m., property damage accident, 12000 block of Grape Creek Road.
6:14 a.m., domestic battery, 600 block of North Hazel.
7:26 a.m., criminal damage in Westville, 16000 block of Clingan Lane.
8:46 a.m., domestic battery, 700 block of Chandler Street.
11:42 a.m., criminal damage in Westville, 300 block of South State Street.
11:53 a.m., criminal damage, 600 block of South Street.
12:08 p.m., theft, South Street.
12:58 p.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
2:31 p.m., domestic battery in Westville, 100 block of West Kelly Avenue.
3:23 p.m., property damage accident, 1500 block of Cleveland Avenue.
3:39 p.m., criminal damage in Westville, 1700 block of South State Street.
4:21 p.m., theft, 500 block of Beard Street.
6:16 p.m., property damage accident in Rossville, North 770 East Road.
7:26 p.m., domestic battery in Westville, 100 block of Bowman Avenue.
7:55 p.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
11:33 p.m., personal injury accident, 800 block of East Fairchild Street.
Sunday, July 17:
1:09 a.m., domestic battery, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
1:45 a.m., shots fired, Grace Street.
10:06 a.m., domestic battery at an undisclosed location.
1:15 p.m., hit and run accident, 1600 block of Oak Street.
1:16 p.m., retail theft, 2700 block of North Vermilion Street.
1:35 p.m., retail theft, 300 block of West Fairchild Street.
3:27 p.m., criminal damage to property, residential burglary, theft, 1200 block of Chandler Street.
4:24 p.m., criminal damage to property, 3000 block of Park Haven Boulevard.
6:12 p.m., battery, 200 block of Western Avenue.
6:39 p.m., theft, 1200 block of Giddings Street.
7:16 p.m., domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
7:31 p.m., criminal trespass to land, East North Street.
7:39 p.m., aggravated battery, Clyman Lane and Redden Court.
7:43 p.m., theft in Tilton, 700 block of Brentwood Street.
9:43 p.m., theft, 2700 block of Townway Road.
10:11 p.m., domestic battery in Oakwood, Forest Park Drive.
11:16 p.m., battery, resisting, 200 block of Grace Street.
11:25 p.m., criminal damage, Bismark Street.
Monday, July 18:
1:21 a.m., aggravated battery to police officer, 300 block of North Washington Street.
3:04 a.m., aggravated battery, 300 block of North Washington Street.
3:04 a.m., battery, disorderly conduct, 500 block of South Bowman Avenue.
4:31 a.m., aggravated assault, Cannon Street and North Oregon Avenue.
5:55 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
6:03 a.m., assault, theft, 3400 block of Lynch Road.
