Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:

Friday, July 15:

12:26 a.m., property damage accident, West Fairchild and Robinson Streets.

4:12 a.m., property damage accident in Oakwood, U.S. 150 and Mission Field Road.

9:50 a.m., personal injury accident in Westville, 1700 block of North State Street.

9:56 a.m., retail theft in Tilton, 1600 block of Georgetown Road.

10:21 a.m., retail theft in Tilton, 1600 block of Georgetown Road.

11:12 a.m., criminal damage, 300 block of Eastgate Drive.

1:10 p.m., personal injury accident, 2100 block of North Vermilion Street.

2:09 p.m., property damage accident, 2800 block of Townway Road.

2:14 p.m., criminal damage, burglary, 1200 block of Giddings Street.

3:55 p.m., domestic battery, 1200 block of Garden Drive.

4:04 p.m., theft, 2300 block of Atwood Court.

7:16 p.m., aggravated battery, mob action, criminal damage, 2600 block of North Vermilion Street.

7:51 p.m., theft, 300 block of North Street.

Saturday, July 16:

12:33 a.m., theft, 1500 block of Valleyview Avenue.

12:37 a.m., domestic battery, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.

2:06 a.m., domestic battery, Tennessee Avenue.

2:59 a.m., domestic battery in Westville, 700 block of North State Street.

4:52 a.m., personal injury accident in Sideall, North 600 East Road and East 630 North Road.

5:59 a.m., property damage accident, 12000 block of Grape Creek Road.

6:14 a.m., domestic battery, 600 block of North Hazel.

7:26 a.m., criminal damage in Westville, 16000 block of Clingan Lane.

8:46 a.m., domestic battery, 700 block of Chandler Street.

11:42 a.m., criminal damage in Westville, 300 block of South State Street.

11:53 a.m., criminal damage, 600 block of South Street.

12:08 p.m., theft, South Street.

12:58 p.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.

2:31 p.m., domestic battery in Westville, 100 block of West Kelly Avenue.

3:23 p.m., property damage accident, 1500 block of Cleveland Avenue.

3:39 p.m., criminal damage in Westville, 1700 block of South State Street.

4:21 p.m., theft, 500 block of Beard Street.

6:16 p.m., property damage accident in Rossville, North 770 East Road.

7:26 p.m., domestic battery in Westville, 100 block of Bowman Avenue.

7:55 p.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.

11:33 p.m., personal injury accident, 800 block of East Fairchild Street.

Sunday, July 17:

1:09 a.m., domestic battery, 1200 block of Garden Drive.

1:45 a.m., shots fired, Grace Street.

10:06 a.m., domestic battery at an undisclosed location.

1:15 p.m., hit and run accident, 1600 block of Oak Street.

1:16 p.m., retail theft, 2700 block of North Vermilion Street.

1:35 p.m., retail theft, 300 block of West Fairchild Street.

3:27 p.m., criminal damage to property, residential burglary, theft, 1200 block of Chandler Street.

4:24 p.m., criminal damage to property, 3000 block of Park Haven Boulevard.

6:12 p.m., battery, 200 block of Western Avenue.

6:39 p.m., theft, 1200 block of Giddings Street.

7:16 p.m., domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

7:31 p.m., criminal trespass to land, East North Street.

7:39 p.m., aggravated battery, Clyman Lane and Redden Court.

7:43 p.m., theft in Tilton, 700 block of Brentwood Street.

9:43 p.m., theft, 2700 block of Townway Road.

10:11 p.m., domestic battery in Oakwood, Forest Park Drive.

11:16 p.m., battery, resisting, 200 block of Grace Street.

11:25 p.m., criminal damage, Bismark Street.

Monday, July 18:

1:21 a.m., aggravated battery to police officer, 300 block of North Washington Street.

3:04 a.m., aggravated battery, 300 block of North Washington Street.

3:04 a.m., battery, disorderly conduct, 500 block of South Bowman Avenue.

4:31 a.m., aggravated assault, Cannon Street and North Oregon Avenue.

5:55 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.

6:03 a.m., assault, theft, 3400 block of Lynch Road.

Tags

Trending Video