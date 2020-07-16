Incidents reported to police included:
Danville
Tuesday:
Theft by deception in the 1000 block of Campbell Lane.
Possession of cannabis, unlawful use of a weapon and intent to deliver at North Vermilion and Briarcliff streets.
Stolen vehicle in the 700 block of Commercial Street.
Domestic battery in the 300 block of Harmon Street.
Battery and home invasion in the 600 block of Jewell Street.
Domestic battery in the 900 block of Hubbard Lane.
Theft in the 200 block of East Roselawn.
Burglary to garage in the 1100 block of East Fairchild Street.
Burglary in the 700 block of Sherman Street.
Burglary and criminal damage in the 400 block of North Walnut Street.
Battery in the 900 block of Campbell Lane.
Theft and criminal damage in the 600 block of South Bowman Avenue.
Wednesday:
Burglary in the 700 block of Sherman Street.
Aggravated discharge of a firearm in the 900 block of West English Street, near Lincoln Park.
Theft in the 500 block of Shadowlawn Place.
Domestic battery and assault in the 100 block of North Oregon Street.
Theft in the 600 block of Harmon Street.
Theft in the 1000 block of North Vermilion Street.
Disorderly conduct in the 500 block of South Bowman Avenue.
Forgery at Menards, 36 E. West Newell Road.
Possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver in the 3800 block of East Main Street.
Disorderly conduct in the 600 block of South Bowman Avenue.
Battery at Towne Centre, 2 E. Main St.
Criminal damage at Congregation Israel Synagogue, 14 Ridgeview.
Battery in the 300 block of North Crawford Street.
Domestic battery in the 400 block of South Buchanan Street.
Battery and mob action at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center, 812 N. Logan Ave.
Thursday:
Aggravated fleeing and eluding at East Main and Oregon streets.

Vermilion County
Tuesday:
Battery in the 41400 block of County Road 1700 E, Hoopeston.
Possession of meth and disorderly conduct at West Penn and South Second streets, Hoopeston.
Fraud in the 100 block of East 4th Street, Tilton.
Wednesday:
Residential burglary and theft of a firearm in the unit block of Juliana Drive, Danville.
Domestic battery in the 200 block of West 16th Street, Georgetown.
Disorderly conduct in the 900 block of Polk Street, Danville.
Criminal damage to property at U.S. Route 150 and Henning Road, Danville.
Theft in the 200 block of Harrison, Rossville.
Possession of meth, possession of meth with the intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia in the 100 block of East Center Street, Catlin.
Thursday:
Wanted on a warrant and possession of meth on Interstate 74 at mile marker 215, Tilton.
Burglary at Coultas Bar & Grill, 110 N. 2nd St., Danville.
Burglary at I & I Steakhouse, 4015 E. Main St., Danville.
