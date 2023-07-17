Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Thursday, July 13:
7:27 a.m., criminal damage, 1400 block of Lape Street.
7:53 a.m., domestic battery, unlawful restraint, North Gilbert Street.
10:06 a.m., property damage accident, Henning Road.
11:05 a.m., criminal damage, theft, East Fairchild Street.
11:50 a.m., domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
12 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, West Newell Road.
12:58 p.m., property damage accident, Vermilion and Voorhees streets.
1:50 p.m., criminal trespass in Tilton, 1900 block of Adams Street.
6:26 p.m., criminal damage in Potomac, 2600 North Road.
9:27 p.m., criminal trespass in Georgetown, 100 block of 16th Street.
11:21 p.m., aggravated domestic battery in Westville, 500 block of East Main Street.
Friday, July 14:
2:57 a.m., domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
3:02 a.m., criminal damage, 400 block of Elmwood Avenue.
4:50 a.m., domestic battery, 900 block of North Hazel Steret.
7:42 a.m., theft, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.
9:43 a.m., aggravated assault, unlawful use of a weapon, 1600 block of Beechwood Drive.
10:23 a.m., aggravated assault, theft, 600 block of South Bowman Avenue.
11:14 a.m., criminal damage, 2900 block of North Vermilion Street.
11:57 a.m., criminal trespass in Hoopeston, 200 block of East Lincoln Street.
12:04 p.m., criminal sexual assault involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location in Rankin.
1:44 p.m., property damage accident, Vermilion and Ridgeview streets.
2:56 p.m., aggravated assault, Townsend and Chandler streets.
6:05 p.m., theft, West Newell Road.
6:27 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
6:29 p.m., property damage accident in Rossville, Summit and Attica streets.
8:18 p.m., domestic battery, fleeing/eluding police in Rankin, 300 block of East Fifth Avenue.
8:34 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, West Newell Road.
9:48 p.m., property damage accident in Georgetown, Georgetown Indianola Road and North 1500 East Road.
10:42 p.m., criminal trespass, 600 block of Oak Street.
Saturday, July 15:
1:28 a.m., shots fired, 100 block of Cronkhite Avenue.
2:41 a.m., battery, 1700 block of East Main Street.
3:13 a.m., motor vehicle theft, 600 block of North Vermilion Street.
5:18 a.m., property damage accident, Illinois 1 and Heritage Trace.
6:20 a.m., theft, 400 block of Chandler Street.
10 a.m., theft, 300 block of North Vermilion Street.
10:41 a.m., theft, 800 block of North Bowman Avenue.
10:49 a.m., domestic battery, unit block of North Virginia Avenue.
12:03 p.m., theft, 1800 block of East Voorhees Street.
1:09 p.m., burglary in Westville, 200 block of Michigan Street.
3:51 p.m., aggravated domestic battery, 1100 block of Fowler Avenue.
4:52 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
5:53 p.m., criminal damage, 200 block of West Fairchild Street.
8:30 p.m., aggravated assault, 1000 block of North Franklin Street.
8:57 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, Vermilion and North streets.
9:54 p.m., attempted murder in Hoopeston, 600 block of East Honeywell Avenue.
10:22 p.m., battery in Hoopeston, 600 block of East Honeywell Avenue.
11:22 p.m., property damage accident, Robinson and Voorhees streets.
11:40 p.m., property damage accident in Oakwood, 12000 block of U.S. 150.
Sunday, July 16:
12:11 a.m., theft, 800 block of North Logan Avenue.
1:06 a.m., theft, 800 block of North Griffin Street.
4:46 a.m., assault, 100 block of Delaware Avenue.
6:04 a.m., domestic battery, 100 block of Delaware Avenue.
7:59 a.m., domestic battery in Westville, unit block of Shaw Street.
9:09 a.m., motor vehicle burglary, 700 block of Commercial Street.
9:28 a.m., domestic battery, 600 block of Commercial Street.
10:17 a.m., personal injury accident, Hazel and Main streets.
12:12 p.m., burglary, 1000 block of Grove Street.
12:15 p.m., domestic battery, 300 block of Porter Street.
12:18 p.m., domestic battery, 1000 block of Glenwood Drive.
1:37 p.m., theft in Rankin, Illinois 49.
1:51 p.m., domestic battery, 900 block of Sunset Ridge Drive.
2:12 p.m., retail theft, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.
2:52 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
2:58 p.m., non-consensual dissemination of private images involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location in Rankin.
3:02 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.
3:14 p.m., domestic battery, unlawful use of a weapon, obstructing police in Tilton, 800 block of Lawndale Avenue.
5:53 p.m., theft, State and Lake streets.
8:27 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, Collett and Seminary streets.
9:04 p.m., personal injury accident, hit and run at an undisclosed location.
9:04 p.m., aggravated battery, Bowman Avenue and Griggs Street.
9:31 p.m., property damage accident, 900 block of Elm Street.
Monday, July 17:
12:39 a.m., burglary in Westville, 100 block of South Scott Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.