Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Wednesday, July 13:
6:51 a.m., property damage accident, Gilbert and Williams Streets.
7:18 a.m., auto theft, Bowman Avenue and Commercial Street.
7:30 a.m., criminal damage to vehicle, 200 block of East Williams Street.
8:10 a.m., battery, disorderly conduct, 700 block of Chandler Street.
8:23 a.m., theft of medication, elderly abuse, 300 block of Park Street.
10:26 a.m., burglary to vehicle in Oakwood, 200 block of Barbara Drive.
11:14 a.m., burglary, 1700 block of English Street.
11:16 a.m., criminal trespass, 300 block of Ridgeview Street.
11:49 a.m., personal injury accident, North Vermilion Street and Boiling Springs Road.
11:55 a.m., criminal damage, disorderly conduct, 1800 block of East Main Street.
2:45 p.m., property damage accident, Southgate Drive and Borgen Drive.
4:27 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
5:47 p.m., criminal damage to property, 800 block of Grant Street.
5:49 p.m., theft, 100 block of Emerson Street.
8:02 p.m., domestic battery, Henning Road.
9:40 p.m., theft, 1400 block of East Main Street.
Thursday, July 14:
12:46 a.m., reckless discharge, South State Street.
2:59 a.m., theft, 600 block of South Bowman Avenue.
8:16 a.m., burglary to vehicle, South Virginia Avenue.
9:51 a.m., property damage accident, Arlington Drive.
10:41 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
11:21 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
11:24 a.m., retail theft, resisting involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
12:08 p.m., criminal damage in Rankin, 300 block of West Second Street.
12:16 p.m., property damage accident, North Vermilion and Harrison Streets.
12:32 p.m., retail theft in Oakwood, 500 block of North Oakwood Street.
4:11 p.m., domestic battery, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.
4:17 p.m., criminal damage, 400 block of Harmon Street.
5:22 p.m., home invasion, 1000 block of East Voorhees Street.
6:09 p.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, North Jackson and East Seminary Street.
7:13 p.m., theft, 900 block of North Daisy Lane.
8:02 p.m., theft, 100 block of Kentucky Avenue.
8:29 p.m., aggravated assault at an undisclosed location.
11:46 p.m., theft, 2700 block of Townway Road.
Friday, July 15:
2:21 a.m., domestic battery, 600 block of Highland Boulevard.
2:54 a.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, 1000 block of Texas Avenue.
