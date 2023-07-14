Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:

Wednesday, July 12:

8:48 a.m., criminal trespass, unit block of Harrison Street.

9:29 a.m., criminal damage, 900 block of Sunset Ridge Road.

10:14 a.m., domestic battery, 900 block of Grant Street.

10:21 a.m., motor vehicle theft, 100 block of Griffin Street.

2:04 p.m., domestic battery, 300 block of Franklin Street.

2:30 p.m., vehicle burglary, Hazel and Fairchild streets.

3:41 p.m., motor vehicle theft, 300 block of Buchanan Street.

5:05 p.m., possession of methamphetamine, wanted on a warrant, 1800 block of Perrysville Road.

7:28 p.m., criminal damage in Westville, 100 block of Ohio Street.

7:56 p.m., domestic battery in Tilton, 1900 block of Adams Street.

8:40 p.m., violating order of protection, East 2550 North Road.

9:01 p.m., possession of methamphetamine in Rossville, McKibben and Church streets.

11:44 p.m., theft, unit block of West Bluff Street.

Thursday, July 13:

12:56 a.m., property damage accident, Robinson and Williams streets.

12:58 a.m., aggravated battery, aggravated domestic battery, 900 block of West Voorhees Street.

4:39 a.m., theft, 800 block of North Bowman Avenue.

