Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Wednesday, July 12:
8:48 a.m., criminal trespass, unit block of Harrison Street.
9:29 a.m., criminal damage, 900 block of Sunset Ridge Road.
10:14 a.m., domestic battery, 900 block of Grant Street.
10:21 a.m., motor vehicle theft, 100 block of Griffin Street.
2:04 p.m., domestic battery, 300 block of Franklin Street.
2:30 p.m., vehicle burglary, Hazel and Fairchild streets.
3:41 p.m., motor vehicle theft, 300 block of Buchanan Street.
5:05 p.m., possession of methamphetamine, wanted on a warrant, 1800 block of Perrysville Road.
7:28 p.m., criminal damage in Westville, 100 block of Ohio Street.
7:56 p.m., domestic battery in Tilton, 1900 block of Adams Street.
8:40 p.m., violating order of protection, East 2550 North Road.
9:01 p.m., possession of methamphetamine in Rossville, McKibben and Church streets.
11:44 p.m., theft, unit block of West Bluff Street.
Thursday, July 13:
12:56 a.m., property damage accident, Robinson and Williams streets.
12:58 a.m., aggravated battery, aggravated domestic battery, 900 block of West Voorhees Street.
4:39 a.m., theft, 800 block of North Bowman Avenue.
