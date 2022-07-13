Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Tuesday, July 12:
8:34 a.m., burglary in Hoopeston, North 1650 East Road.
9:46 a.m., predatory criminal sexual assault of a child at an undisclosed location.
10:13 a.m., theft, 800 block of North Griffin Street.
11:43 a.m., burglary to vehicle in Oakwood, 200 block of Collett Street.
12:25 p.m., criminal damage in Ridge Farm, 200 North Road.
1:02 p.m., burglary to residence, theft, criminal damage, 1000 block of East Fairchild Street.
2:36 p.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
2:41 p.m., theft, 3400 block of East Main Street.
4:34 p.m., retail theft, fraud, 100 block of East Main Street.
5:10 p.m., burglary, 500 block of East Roselawn Street.
5:18 p.m., property damage accident, 2100 block of Georgetown Road.
6:06 p.m., battery, criminal trespass, assault, 1200 block of Griggs Street.
6:15 p.m., domestic battery at an undisclosed location.
7:09 p.m., domestic battery, 2300 block of North Vermilion Street.
7:31 p.m., theft, 400 block of Park Street.
9:11 p.m., shots fired, 200 block of East Conron Avenue.
9:47 p.m., property damage accident, Illinois 1 and Old Seaton Hill Road.
9:57 p.m., criminal damage, 14000 block of Old Ottawa Road.
10:40 p.m., criminal damage, 800 block of North Vermilion Street.
11:29 p.m., criminal damage, 900 block of Elm Street.
11:34 p.m., property damage accident, 900 block of Elm Street.
Wednesday, July 13:
2:05 a.m., criminal damage, Grace Street.
4:31 a.m., shots fired at an undisclosed location.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.