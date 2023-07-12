Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:

Sunday, July 9

6:54 a.m., criminal trespass, theft, 700 block of Sheridan Street.

10:10 a.m., burglary, theft in Fairmount, 9000 block of Catlin Homer Road.

11:48 a.m., domestic battery, 1200 block of Garden Drive.

3:15 p.m., aggravated battery in Alvin, 29000 block of Illinois 1.

3:21 p.m., aggravated battery, 900 block of Winter Avenue.

4:20 p.m., theft in Westville, 100 block of Michigan Street.

8:32 p.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, no FOID, possession of a firearm under age 21, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, 1200 block of Garden Drive.

10:20 p.m., domestic battery, 700 block of West Columbia Street.

10:44 p.m., theft, 700 block of Commercial Street.

10:48 p.m., aggravated domestic battery, 1300 block of North Walnut Street.

Monday, July 10

5:18 a.m., domestic battery, 1200 block of East Main Street.

7:14 a.m., theft, 800 block of North Griffin Street.

8:51 a.m., property damage accident, Vermilion and Fairchild streets.

10:15 a.m., theft, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.

11:11 a.m., criminal trespass, 100 block of Rhea Street.

1:32 p.m., personal injury accident in Catlin, 12000 block of Catlin Tilton Road.

2:24 p.m., property damage accident, Vermilion Street and Boiling Springs Road.

2:54 p.m., domestic battery, Main Street.

4:10 p.m., residential burglary, 200 block of Hegeler Lane.

6 p.m., criminal damage, disorderly conduct, 1000 block of Pries Street.

9:05 p.m., home invasion, aggravated battery, resisting arrest in Georgetown, 100 block of 16th Street.

9:26 p.m., criminal damage, violating order of protection, 1100 block of Wabash Street.

11:58 p.m., battery, 1100 block of Giddings Street.

Tuesday, July 11

12:13 a.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, armed robbery, interfering with reporting domestic battery, Tilman Avenue.

10:03 a.m., criminal trespass, 1200 block of Marion Street.

10:09 a.m., theft, unit block of East Harrison Street.

10:34 a.m., sexual exploitation of a child at an undisclosed location.

11:51 a.m., theft, 900 block of Normal Street.

12:32 p.m., property damage accident, U.S. 150 and Batestown Road.

12:54 p.m., personal injury accident, Ambassador Drive and Roselawn Street.

1:13 p.m., personal injury accident in Oakwood, U.S. 150 and 780 East Road.

1:28 p.m., domestic battery, 400 block of North Collett Street.

2:01 p.m., aggravated assault, 200 block of Eastgate Drive.

2:39 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 800 block of East Fairchild Street.

4:46 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, Stoney Creek Road and Grape Creek Road.

5:06 p.m., theft, unit block of Bluff Street.

8:21 p.m., domestic battery, 100 block of Jackson Street.

9:01 p.m., criminal trespass in Rossville, 600 block of South Church Street.

Wednesday, July 12

1:35 a.m., property damage accident in Westville, North 1670 East Road and East 1200 North Road.

