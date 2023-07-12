Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Sunday, July 9
6:54 a.m., criminal trespass, theft, 700 block of Sheridan Street.
10:10 a.m., burglary, theft in Fairmount, 9000 block of Catlin Homer Road.
11:48 a.m., domestic battery, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
3:15 p.m., aggravated battery in Alvin, 29000 block of Illinois 1.
3:21 p.m., aggravated battery, 900 block of Winter Avenue.
4:20 p.m., theft in Westville, 100 block of Michigan Street.
8:32 p.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, no FOID, possession of a firearm under age 21, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
10:20 p.m., domestic battery, 700 block of West Columbia Street.
10:44 p.m., theft, 700 block of Commercial Street.
10:48 p.m., aggravated domestic battery, 1300 block of North Walnut Street.
Monday, July 10
5:18 a.m., domestic battery, 1200 block of East Main Street.
7:14 a.m., theft, 800 block of North Griffin Street.
8:51 a.m., property damage accident, Vermilion and Fairchild streets.
10:15 a.m., theft, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.
11:11 a.m., criminal trespass, 100 block of Rhea Street.
1:32 p.m., personal injury accident in Catlin, 12000 block of Catlin Tilton Road.
2:24 p.m., property damage accident, Vermilion Street and Boiling Springs Road.
2:54 p.m., domestic battery, Main Street.
4:10 p.m., residential burglary, 200 block of Hegeler Lane.
6 p.m., criminal damage, disorderly conduct, 1000 block of Pries Street.
9:05 p.m., home invasion, aggravated battery, resisting arrest in Georgetown, 100 block of 16th Street.
9:26 p.m., criminal damage, violating order of protection, 1100 block of Wabash Street.
11:58 p.m., battery, 1100 block of Giddings Street.
Tuesday, July 11
12:13 a.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, armed robbery, interfering with reporting domestic battery, Tilman Avenue.
10:03 a.m., criminal trespass, 1200 block of Marion Street.
10:09 a.m., theft, unit block of East Harrison Street.
10:34 a.m., sexual exploitation of a child at an undisclosed location.
11:51 a.m., theft, 900 block of Normal Street.
12:32 p.m., property damage accident, U.S. 150 and Batestown Road.
12:54 p.m., personal injury accident, Ambassador Drive and Roselawn Street.
1:13 p.m., personal injury accident in Oakwood, U.S. 150 and 780 East Road.
1:28 p.m., domestic battery, 400 block of North Collett Street.
2:01 p.m., aggravated assault, 200 block of Eastgate Drive.
2:39 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 800 block of East Fairchild Street.
4:46 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, Stoney Creek Road and Grape Creek Road.
5:06 p.m., theft, unit block of Bluff Street.
8:21 p.m., domestic battery, 100 block of Jackson Street.
9:01 p.m., criminal trespass in Rossville, 600 block of South Church Street.
Wednesday, July 12
1:35 a.m., property damage accident in Westville, North 1670 East Road and East 1200 North Road.
