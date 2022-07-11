Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Friday, July 8:
12:06 a.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 100 block of Kentucky Avenue.
6:51 a.m., hit and run accident, 1400 block of North Bowman Avenue.
9:26 a.m., theft, 2400 block of Batestown Road.
11:15 a.m., property damage accident in Tilton, Georgetown Road and East Ross Lane.
11:34 a.m., residential burglary, 1100 block of Chandler Street.
11:40 a.m., theft, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.
12:18 p.m., criminal sexual abuse involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
1:14 p.m., burglary, 600 block of West Fairchild Street.
1:45 p.m., residential burglary, 500 block of Meadowlawn Drive.
2:05 p.m., battery at an undisclosed location.
2:52 p.m., property damage accident in Tilton, 1500 block of Georgetown Road.
2:57 p.m., retail theft in Tilton, 1600 block of Georgetown Road.
3:56 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 1600 block of Clyman Lane.
4:18 p.m., theft, Arlington Drive.
5:28 p.m., theft, Prairie Drive.
5:40 p.m., domestic battery, 100 block of Dawn Avenue.
6:18 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
7:19 p.m., domestic battery, 400 block of Oak Street.
8:08 p.m., burglary to building, 1000 block of Griggs Street.
8:12 p.m., retail theft, 300 block of Lynch Drive.
8:53 p.m., aggravated assault, Tennessee Avenue.
9:05 p.m., criminal trespass, 500 block of East Fifth Street.
9:29 p.m., burglary involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
10:08 p.m., criminal trespass, 1600 block of Beechwood Drive.
11:22 p.m., domestic battery, 600 block of South Bowman Avenue.
Saturday, July 9:
1:28 a.m., domestic battery, 1700 block of North Bowman Avenue.
2:44 a.m., battery, 200 block of Kentucky Avenue.
7:53 a.m., burglary, criminal damage, 500 block of Porter Street.
12:24 p.m., residential burglary, 1300 block of North Kimball Street.
1:40 p.m., theft, 1800 block of East Main Street.
1:56 p.m., personal injury accident, 900 block of Robinson Street.
3:18 p.m., property damage accident, 2100 block of North Jackson Street.
3:19 p.m., aggravated battery, East Main and Stroup Streets.
5:36 p.m., criminal damage to motor vehicle, South State Street.
7:39 p.m., property damage accident, 1200 block of Moore Street.
7:54 p.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, resisting, obstructing, wanted on a warrant, 900 block of Fowler Avenue.
7:53 p.m., domestic battery in Westville, Shaw Street.
9:17 p.m., criminal trespass, 22000 block of North Bowman Avenue.
9:15 p.m., theft, 20000 block of West Union Road.
9:54 p.m., battery in Westville, 100 block of North State Street.
10:22 p.m., domestic battery in Ridge Farm, 17000 block of East 200 North Road.
11:02 p.m., criminal trespass, 900 block of Redden Court.
Sunday, July 10:
2:08 a.m., domestic battery, 1100 block of North Bowman Avenue.
3:17 a.m., street racing in Tilton, 1600 block of Georgetown Road.
6:22 a.m., fire investigation, Illinois Street.
8:22 a.m., criminal trespass/resisting, 800 block of North Logan Avenue.
8:58 a.m., domestic battery in Tilton, Coachlight Drive.
12:47 p.m., criminal damage to property, 1300 block of North Kimball Street.
1:20 p.m., theft, 200 block of South Virginia Avenue.
2:51 p.m., retail theft, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.
3:17 p.m., domestic battery, 700 block of West Columbia Street.
5:27 p.m., domestic battery, 1500 block of North Walnut Street.
7:59 p.m., burglary, 1000 block of Griggs Street.
9:09 p.m., aggravated battery, Georgetown Road and Interstate 74.
Monday, July 11:
12:49 a.m., domestic battery, 1500 block of Fairwood Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.