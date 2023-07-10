Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Friday, July 7
6:18 a.m., theft, burglary to vehicle in Rankin, 200 block of East Fifth Street.
8:08 a.m., domestic battery, 1000 block of East Williams Street.
9:04 a.m., criminal sexual assault at an undisclosed location.
9:06 a.m., criminal damage, 1200 block of Lorraine Street.
10:09 a.m., battery, 500 block of Mikel Road.
10:18 a.m., theft, 500 block of North Griffin Street.
12:31 p.m., child endangerment at an undisclosed location.
12:47 p.m., residential burglary, 1000 block of Oak Street.
1:26 p.m., property damage accident, North 1430 East Road and Old Ottawa Road.
1:55 p.m., criminal damage, 1800 block of East Main Street.
2:10 p.m., domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
2:44 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
4:17 p.m., property damage accident, 300 block of South Griffin Street.
4:27 p.m., criminal trespass, 1000 block of East Williams Street.
7:46 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
8:04 p.m., property damage accident, Section and Williams streets.
9:30 p.m., battery, 300 block of Alexander Street.
10:04 p.m., aggravated domestic battery, U.S. 150 and Interstate 74 ramp.
10:09 p.m., property damage accident in Catlin, Catlin Indianola Road and 550 North Road.
10:24 p.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, disorderly conduct, unit block of Bismark Street.
10:44 p.m., criminal damage involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
11:30 p.m., driving while suspended, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, obstructing police, North Vermilion and East Fairchild streets.
Saturday, July 8
12:29 a.m., domestic battery, probation violation, 200 block of Oak Hill Drive.
2:01 a.m., aggravated domestic battery, unit block of National Avenue.
2:55 a.m., criminal trespass, 800 block of Wayne Street.
4:19 a.m., domestic battery, 700 block of Sherman Street.
6:48 a.m., criminal trespass, 1000 block of Campbell Lane.
7:08 a.m., theft, 100 block of May Street.
10:31 a.m., domestic battery, 800 block of South Street.
11:29 a.m., criminal sexual assault involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
12:06 p.m., property damage accident, Texas Avenue and Bart Street.
12:08 p.m., aggravated battery, unit block of Lake Street.
12:23 p.m., aggravated battery, mob action, 600 block of North Vermilion Street.
12:33 p.m., criminal trespass, 15000 block of Grape Creek Road.
2 p.m., battery, 1700 block of North Bowman Avenue.
3:13 p.m., battery, unit block of East Fifth Street.
3:15 p.m., residential burglary, 1200 block of Perrysville Road.
3:35 p.m., property damage accident, 800 block of Skyline Drive.
3:58 p.m., battery, 1600 block of Beechwood Drive.
5:55 p.m., theft, 700 block of Oak Street.
6:21 p.m., theft, burglary, 100 block of West 13th Street.
7:37 p.m., property damage accident, Gilbert and Fairchild streets.
8:19 p.m., battery, 500 block of Lawndale Drive.
9:09 p.m., property damage accident in Georgetown, 900 block of Mill Road.
9:12 p.m., theft, 100 block of East Davis Street.
9:58 p.m., property damage accident in Oakwood, Park and Oakwood streets.
10:49 p.m., property damage accident, Interstate 74 eastbound mile marker 211.
10:51 p.m., battery, assault in Westville, 200 block of Cook Street.
Sunday, July 9
12:01 a.m., property damage accident, East Winter Avenue and North Vermilion Street.
12:14 a.m., domestic battery in Tilton, Coachlight Drive.
1:22 a.m., shots fired, 1000 block of North Walnut Street.
3:43 a.m., domestic battery, 200 block of Stroup Street.
5:48 a.m., domestic battery, 300 block of Chandler Street.
