Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:

Friday, July 7

6:18 a.m., theft, burglary to vehicle in Rankin, 200 block of East Fifth Street.

8:08 a.m., domestic battery, 1000 block of East Williams Street.

9:04 a.m., criminal sexual assault at an undisclosed location.

9:06 a.m., criminal damage, 1200 block of Lorraine Street.

10:09 a.m., battery, 500 block of Mikel Road.

10:18 a.m., theft, 500 block of North Griffin Street.

12:31 p.m., child endangerment at an undisclosed location.

12:47 p.m., residential burglary, 1000 block of Oak Street.

1:26 p.m., property damage accident, North 1430 East Road and Old Ottawa Road.

1:55 p.m., criminal damage, 1800 block of East Main Street.

2:10 p.m., domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

2:44 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.

4:17 p.m., property damage accident, 300 block of South Griffin Street.

4:27 p.m., criminal trespass, 1000 block of East Williams Street.

7:46 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.

8:04 p.m., property damage accident, Section and Williams streets.

9:30 p.m., battery, 300 block of Alexander Street.

10:04 p.m., aggravated domestic battery, U.S. 150 and Interstate 74 ramp.

10:09 p.m., property damage accident in Catlin, Catlin Indianola Road and 550 North Road.

10:24 p.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, disorderly conduct, unit block of Bismark Street.

10:44 p.m., criminal damage involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

11:30 p.m., driving while suspended, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, obstructing police, North Vermilion and East Fairchild streets.

Saturday, July 8

12:29 a.m., domestic battery, probation violation, 200 block of Oak Hill Drive.

2:01 a.m., aggravated domestic battery, unit block of National Avenue.

2:55 a.m., criminal trespass, 800 block of Wayne Street.

4:19 a.m., domestic battery, 700 block of Sherman Street.

6:48 a.m., criminal trespass, 1000 block of Campbell Lane.

7:08 a.m., theft, 100 block of May Street.

10:31 a.m., domestic battery, 800 block of South Street.

11:29 a.m., criminal sexual assault involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

12:06 p.m., property damage accident, Texas Avenue and Bart Street.

12:08 p.m., aggravated battery, unit block of Lake Street.

12:23 p.m., aggravated battery, mob action, 600 block of North Vermilion Street.

12:33 p.m., criminal trespass, 15000 block of Grape Creek Road.

2 p.m., battery, 1700 block of North Bowman Avenue.

3:13 p.m., battery, unit block of East Fifth Street.

3:15 p.m., residential burglary, 1200 block of Perrysville Road.

3:35 p.m., property damage accident, 800 block of Skyline Drive.

3:58 p.m., battery, 1600 block of Beechwood Drive.

5:55 p.m., theft, 700 block of Oak Street.

6:21 p.m., theft, burglary, 100 block of West 13th Street.

7:37 p.m., property damage accident, Gilbert and Fairchild streets.

8:19 p.m., battery, 500 block of Lawndale Drive.

9:09 p.m., property damage accident in Georgetown, 900 block of Mill Road.

9:12 p.m., theft, 100 block of East Davis Street.

9:58 p.m., property damage accident in Oakwood, Park and Oakwood streets.

10:49 p.m., property damage accident, Interstate 74 eastbound mile marker 211.

10:51 p.m., battery, assault in Westville, 200 block of Cook Street.

Sunday, July 9

12:01 a.m., property damage accident, East Winter Avenue and North Vermilion Street.

12:14 a.m., domestic battery in Tilton, Coachlight Drive.

1:22 a.m., shots fired, 1000 block of North Walnut Street.

3:43 a.m., domestic battery, 200 block of Stroup Street.

5:48 a.m., domestic battery, 300 block of Chandler Street.

