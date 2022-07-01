Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Wednesday, June 29:
6:46 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
10:16 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
10:19 a.m., indecent solicitation involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
10:30 a.m., theft, 300 block of Grant Street.
10:50 a.m., home repair fraud, 3600 block of Tuttle Street.
12:08 p.m., property damage accident, 600 block of North Vermilion Street.
12:38 p.m., theft of motor fuel, 3900 block of North Vermilion Street.
1:51 p.m., criminal trespass, 900 block of Hubbard Lane.
3:13 p.m., retail theft in Potomac, 100 block of East State Street.
3:14 p.m., property damage accident, 15000 block of West Newell Road.
3:22 p.m., theft of mislaid property, 1600 block of Clyman Lane.
4:33 p.m., theft, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
5:04 p.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon at an undisclosed location.
5:30 p.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
5:37 p.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
6:37 p.m., property damage accident in Tilton, 1600 block of Georgetown Road.
6:44 p.m., robbery at an undisclosed location.
6:57 p.m., burglary, 1300 block of Second Avenue.
7:17 p.m., aggravated battery, 500 block of North Gilbert Street.
7:42 p.m., theft, 800 block of Commercial Street.
10:32 p.m., theft, 600 block of Highland Boulevard.
10:34 p.m., property damage accident, Henning Road and 2750 North Road.
Thursday, June 30:
2:13 a.m., aggravated criminal sexual assault, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
5:18 a.m., criminal damage, 1800 block of Perrysville Road.
8:44 a.m., property damage accident, English and Sherman Streets.
10:49 a.m., theft in Potomac, North 750 East Road.
12:47 p.m., domestic battery, 3200 block of North Vermilion Street.
1:04 p.m., retail theft, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.
2:45 p.m., theft in Tilton, Southgate Drive.
2:55 p.m., property damage accident, 800 block of North Vermilion Street.
3:02 p.m., domestic battery, East Harrison Street.
4:37 p.m., fleeing and eluding, unlawful possession of a weapon, East Fairchild and Pries Streets.
5:11 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
5:16 p.m., criminal trespass, 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.
6:06 p.m., battery, 700 block of Oak Street.
7:08 p.m., criminal trespass involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
8:21 p.m., property damage accident, North Jackson and East Fairchild Streets.
8:30 p.m., property damage accident, West Newell Road.
10:00 p.m., aggravated battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
10:19 p.m., criminal damage to property, Tennessee Avenue.
Friday, July 1:
1:01 a.m., shots fired, 900 block of Cleveland Street.
