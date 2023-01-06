Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:

Tuesday, Jan. 3:

11:35 a.m., domestic battery, 1500 block of East Fairchild Street.

Wednesday, Jan. 4:

3:46 a.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, 100 block of South Henning Road.

6:45 a.m., property damage accident in Rossville, 770 East Road and 3700 North Road.

9:30 a.m., burglary, 500 block of Harvey Street.

9:40 a.m., residential burglary, 500 block of North Jackson Street.

9:50 a.m., theft, 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.

10:00 a.m., property damage accident, Ridge Farm, Illinois 1 and 400 North Road.

10:24 a.m., criminal damage in Westville, 100 block of Adams Street.

4:39 p.m., property damage accident, Gilbert and Fairchild Streets.

4:59 p.m., property damage accident, College and South Streets.

5:23 p.m., theft, 300 block of East 13th Street.

5:35 p.m., aggravated battery, mob action at an undisclosed location.

6:25 p.m., theft at an undisclosed location.

7:15 p.m., shots fired, 100 block of South State Street.

7:22 p.m., criminal damage, violation of order of protection at an undisclosed location.

8:35 p.m., property damage accident in Rankin, 100 block of South Johnson Street.

11:49 p.m., domestic battery, 500 block of North Kimball Street.

Thursday, Jan. 5:

5:13 a.m., retail theft in Tilton, 1900 block of Georgetown Road.

8:15 a.m., criminal damage in Westville, 100 block of Jules Street.

9:25 a.m., property damage accident, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.

9:39 a.m., criminal damage, 1900 block of Griggs Street.

10:45 a.m., stolen vehicle, 1000 block of Michigan Avenue.

10:52 a.m., aggravated battery, 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.

11:11 a.m., theft, 1300 block of Perrysville Road.

12:04 p.m., theft, 300 block of East North Street.

1:56 p.m., criminal damage at an undisclosed location.

3:55 p.m., theft, 3100 block of North Vermilion Street.

4:00 p.m., theft, 300 block of North Hazel Street.

4:09 p.m., domestic battery, wanted on a warrant, 100 block of North Bowman Avenue.

4:31 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.

7:04 p.m., two reports of theft, 400 block of West Fairchild Street.

8:43 p.m., aggravated battery, aggravated assault, mob action, 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.

9:57 p.m., criminal damage at an undisclosed location in Westville.

11:54 p.m., property damage accident, West Main Street and Avenue B.

