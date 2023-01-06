Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Tuesday, Jan. 3:
11:35 a.m., domestic battery, 1500 block of East Fairchild Street.
Wednesday, Jan. 4:
3:46 a.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, 100 block of South Henning Road.
6:45 a.m., property damage accident in Rossville, 770 East Road and 3700 North Road.
9:30 a.m., burglary, 500 block of Harvey Street.
9:40 a.m., residential burglary, 500 block of North Jackson Street.
9:50 a.m., theft, 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.
10:00 a.m., property damage accident, Ridge Farm, Illinois 1 and 400 North Road.
10:24 a.m., criminal damage in Westville, 100 block of Adams Street.
4:39 p.m., property damage accident, Gilbert and Fairchild Streets.
4:59 p.m., property damage accident, College and South Streets.
5:23 p.m., theft, 300 block of East 13th Street.
5:35 p.m., aggravated battery, mob action at an undisclosed location.
6:25 p.m., theft at an undisclosed location.
7:15 p.m., shots fired, 100 block of South State Street.
7:22 p.m., criminal damage, violation of order of protection at an undisclosed location.
8:35 p.m., property damage accident in Rankin, 100 block of South Johnson Street.
11:49 p.m., domestic battery, 500 block of North Kimball Street.
Thursday, Jan. 5:
5:13 a.m., retail theft in Tilton, 1900 block of Georgetown Road.
8:15 a.m., criminal damage in Westville, 100 block of Jules Street.
9:25 a.m., property damage accident, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.
9:39 a.m., criminal damage, 1900 block of Griggs Street.
10:45 a.m., stolen vehicle, 1000 block of Michigan Avenue.
10:52 a.m., aggravated battery, 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.
11:11 a.m., theft, 1300 block of Perrysville Road.
12:04 p.m., theft, 300 block of East North Street.
1:56 p.m., criminal damage at an undisclosed location.
3:55 p.m., theft, 3100 block of North Vermilion Street.
4:00 p.m., theft, 300 block of North Hazel Street.
4:09 p.m., domestic battery, wanted on a warrant, 100 block of North Bowman Avenue.
4:31 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
7:04 p.m., two reports of theft, 400 block of West Fairchild Street.
8:43 p.m., aggravated battery, aggravated assault, mob action, 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.
9:57 p.m., criminal damage at an undisclosed location in Westville.
11:54 p.m., property damage accident, West Main Street and Avenue B.
