Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:

Monday, Jan. 2

1:09 a.m., criminal trespass, 1100 block of Fowler Avenue.

8:23 a.m., burglary at an undisclosed location.

9:38 a.m., criminal trespass, 2300 block of Greenwood Cemetery Road.

9:49 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.

10:26 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.

10:27 a.m., property damage accident in Tilton, 1900 block of Georgetown Road.

11:09 a.m., burglary at an undisclosed location.

11:28 a.m., battery, 800 block of Martin Street.

1:01 p.m., criminal damage, 600 block of Sager Street.

1:27 p.m., burglary, 2100 block of East Main Street.

2:00 p.m., property damage accident, North Vermilion Street and East Voorhees Street.

2:41 p.m., theft at an undisclosed location.

2:50 p.m., domestic battery at an undisclosed location.

3:09 p.m., property damage accident in Tilton, Fifth Street and Tilton Road.

3:27 p.m., domestic battery, 500 block of Bryan Avenue.

4:24 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.

4:49 p.m., domestic battery, 500 block of Anderson Street.

5:32 p.m., aggravated battery, East Main Street and Lake Street.

5:43 p.m., property damage accident, North Vermilion Street and West Newell Road.

9:58 p.m., unlawful use of a weapon, 200 block of Blackford Street.

10:49 p.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, East Seminary and North Hazel Streets.

11:15 p.m., criminal damage, 2500 block of Georgetown Road.

Tuesday, Jan. 3

8:05 a.m., burglary, 1500 block of Michigan Avenue.

8:17 a.m., property damage accident in Westville, 15000 block of East 1100 North Road.

8:35 a.m., aggravated battery to police officer, two reports of aggravated battery to school official, obstructing and resisting police at an undisclosed location.

9:13 a.m., burglary, possession of burglary tools, possession of meth, 600 block of North Vermilion Street.

10:17 a.m., criminal damage, 1500 block of Fairchild Street.

10:42 a.m., property damage accident in Westville, South State Street and Main Street.

11:18 a.m., aggravated battery at an undisclosed location.

11:21 a.m., aggravated domestic battery, unlawful restraint, criminal damage, 1200 block of McKinley Avenue.

1:14 p.m., domestic battery in Tilton, 2000 block of King Street.

1:54 p.m., battery, 800 block of Bryan Avenue.

3:05 p.m., burglary, 300 block of Eastgate Drive.

3:20 p.m., theft at an undisclosed location in Fairmount.

4:58 p.m., property damage accident, North Vermilion Street and West Newell Road.

6:07 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.

9:20 p.m., aggravated battery with deadly weapon, 400 block of Harmon Street.

9:49 p.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, 200 block of Delaware Avenue.

