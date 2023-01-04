Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Monday, Jan. 2
1:09 a.m., criminal trespass, 1100 block of Fowler Avenue.
8:23 a.m., burglary at an undisclosed location.
9:38 a.m., criminal trespass, 2300 block of Greenwood Cemetery Road.
9:49 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
10:26 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
10:27 a.m., property damage accident in Tilton, 1900 block of Georgetown Road.
11:09 a.m., burglary at an undisclosed location.
11:28 a.m., battery, 800 block of Martin Street.
1:01 p.m., criminal damage, 600 block of Sager Street.
1:27 p.m., burglary, 2100 block of East Main Street.
2:00 p.m., property damage accident, North Vermilion Street and East Voorhees Street.
2:41 p.m., theft at an undisclosed location.
2:50 p.m., domestic battery at an undisclosed location.
3:09 p.m., property damage accident in Tilton, Fifth Street and Tilton Road.
3:27 p.m., domestic battery, 500 block of Bryan Avenue.
4:24 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
4:49 p.m., domestic battery, 500 block of Anderson Street.
5:32 p.m., aggravated battery, East Main Street and Lake Street.
5:43 p.m., property damage accident, North Vermilion Street and West Newell Road.
9:58 p.m., unlawful use of a weapon, 200 block of Blackford Street.
10:49 p.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, East Seminary and North Hazel Streets.
11:15 p.m., criminal damage, 2500 block of Georgetown Road.
Tuesday, Jan. 3
8:05 a.m., burglary, 1500 block of Michigan Avenue.
8:17 a.m., property damage accident in Westville, 15000 block of East 1100 North Road.
8:35 a.m., aggravated battery to police officer, two reports of aggravated battery to school official, obstructing and resisting police at an undisclosed location.
9:13 a.m., burglary, possession of burglary tools, possession of meth, 600 block of North Vermilion Street.
10:17 a.m., criminal damage, 1500 block of Fairchild Street.
10:42 a.m., property damage accident in Westville, South State Street and Main Street.
11:18 a.m., aggravated battery at an undisclosed location.
11:21 a.m., aggravated domestic battery, unlawful restraint, criminal damage, 1200 block of McKinley Avenue.
1:14 p.m., domestic battery in Tilton, 2000 block of King Street.
1:54 p.m., battery, 800 block of Bryan Avenue.
3:05 p.m., burglary, 300 block of Eastgate Drive.
3:20 p.m., theft at an undisclosed location in Fairmount.
4:58 p.m., property damage accident, North Vermilion Street and West Newell Road.
6:07 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
9:20 p.m., aggravated battery with deadly weapon, 400 block of Harmon Street.
9:49 p.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, 200 block of Delaware Avenue.
