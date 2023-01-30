Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Friday, Jan. 27
7:10 a.m., property damage accident, Illinois 1 and East 2750 North Road.
8:26 a.m., property damage accident, Interstate 74 and Illinois 1.
8:40 a.m., domestic battery, theft, 100 block of North Griffin Street.
8:41 a.m., criminal damage in Potomac, 300 block of Lane Avenue.
9:22 a.m., theft of firearm, Lake Street.
10:58 a.m., criminal damage at an undisclosed location.
12:46 p.m., theft, forgery at an undisclosed location.
1:03 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 200 block of South Gilbert Street.
1:06 p.m., criminal damage, 200 block of Kentucky Avenue.
1:35 p.m., theft, 1000 block of Koehn Drive.
2:16 p.m., domestic battery, 400 block of Avenue E.
3:37 p.m., retail theft, West Newell Road.
4:01 p.m., property damage accident at an undisclosed location in Oakwood.
4:33 p.m., burglary to vehicle, 600 block of North Jackson Street.
4:53 p.m., sexual assault at an undisclosed location.
6:08 p.m., retail theft, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.
7:27 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
Saturday, Jan. 28
3:01 p.m., domestic battery in Georgetown, 300 block of East 13th Street.
4:27 p.m., theft, 1300 block of West Williams Street.
5:16 p.m., domestic battery, Vance Lane.
6:29 p.m., civil disturbance, theft in Alvin, 16000 block of East 2820 North Road.
6:56 p.m., aggravated battery with a firearm, 300 block of Porter Street.
7:11 p.m., criminal damage, 2900 block of North Vermilion Street.
10:01 p.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, driving while license is suspended, South Street.
11:47 p.m., retail theft in Tilton, 1500 block of Georgetown Road.
Sunday, Jan. 29
1:29 a.m., domestic battery, 900 block of Kingdom Street.
1:51 a.m., criminal damage, 1000 block of Texas Avenue.
2:24 a.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, 600 block of North Vermilion Street.
11:16 a.m., theft at an undisclosed location in Rossville.
11:21 a.m., criminal trespass in Potomac, 8100 block of U.S. 136.
11:30 a.m., property damage accident, 1600 block of North Gilbert Street.
11:49 a.m., property damage accident, East Seminary and Union streets.
2:25 p.m., domestic battery, resisting and obstructing police in Tilton, 2000 block of Georgetown Road.
2:40 p.m., domestic battery, 1900 block of Georgian Drive.
5:13 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
6:07 p.m., residential burglary, 400 block of Harmon Street.
6:49 p.m., theft at an undisclosed location.
9:00 p.m., property damage accident in Oakwood, U.S. 150 and Pollock Lane.
9:38 p.m., aggravated domestic battery in Fairmount, 300 block of South Street.
10:31 p.m., domestic battery, North and Adams streets.
Monday, Jan. 30
3:33 a.m., aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, 900 block of Hubbard Lane.
6:18 a.m., domestic battery, 700 block of Oak Street.
