Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Tuesday, Jan. 24
11:42 p.m., retail theft, 500 block of North Gilbert Street.
Wednesday, Jan. 25
6:58 a.m., property damage accident, Eastgate Drive and Walz Creek Drive.
7:11 a.m., domestic battery, 1000 block of East Williams Street.
7:16 a.m., property damage accident in Ridge Farm, 4500 block of Illinois 1.
8:39 a.m., theft, 900 block of North Collett Street.
10:10 a.m., property damage accident, West Newell Road and North 1450 East Road.
10:15 a.m., theft, 500 block of South Bowman Avenue.
11:40 a.m., theft, South Griffin Street.
1:08 p.m., battery, South Street.
4:36 p.m., criminal trespass, 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.
4:58 p.m., domestic battery, home invasion, criminal damage, interference with reporting domestic battery at an undisclosed location.
5:04 p.m., retail theft involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
5:58 p.m., retail theft, West Newell Road.
7:14 p.m., theft at an undisclosed location.
11:47 p.m., domestic violence, 700 block of Edith Street.
Thursday, Jan. 26:
4:37 a.m., domestic battery, East Harrison Street.
5:30 a.m., domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
6:53 a.m., property damage accident, North Bowman Avenue and East Winter Avenue.
6:54 a.m., property damage accident, Gilbert and Main streets.
7:12 a.m., property damage accident, Gilbert and Main streets.
7:14 a.m., personal injury accident, Madison and Gilbert streets.
7:15 a.m., property damage accident, Winter Avenue and Bowman Avenue.
7:19 a.m., property damage accident, Vermilion Street and Winter Avenue.
7:41 a.m., property damage accident in Westville, South State Street and Veterans Way.
7:41 a.m., property damage accident, Gilbert and North streets.
7:43 a.m., property damage accident, Gilbert and Williams streets.
7:49 a.m., property damage accident, North Gilbert Street and East Williams Street.
7:52 a.m., property damage accident, North Vermilion and Prairie streets.
11:30 a.m., domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
1:13 p.m., property damage accident, Brunswick Lane.
5:10 p.m., property damage accident, 100 block of Gilbert Street.
5:29 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
10:04 p.m., domestic battery in Westville, 200 block of Vermont Street.
11:53 p.m., domestic battery, 800 block of Commercial Street.
Friday, Jan. 27:
12:28 a.m., aggravated fleeing, eluding police in Hoopeston, 600 block of West Orange Street.
12:58 a.m., home invasion in Hoopeston, 1100 block of South Third Avenue.
