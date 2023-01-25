Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:

Monday, Jan. 23

10:03 a.m., domestic battery, 300 block of Ridgeview Street.

9:22 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 600 block of Sheridan Street.

4:59 p.m., domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

7:02 p.m., domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

8:26 p.m., aggravated battery, criminal trespass, theft at an undisclosed location.

10:09 p.m., property damage accident, 1400 block of Warrington Avenue.

Tuesday, Jan. 24

6:38 a.m., residential burglary at an undisclosed location.

7:37 a.m., property damage accident, 2900 block of North Vermilion Street.

7:48 a.m., property damage accident, Vermilion Street and Winter Avenue.

8:25 a.m., property damage accident, Harrison and Vermilion Street.

10:43 a.m., retail theft, West Newell Road.

11:23 a.m., retail theft, criminal trespass East Main Street.

2:51 p.m., retail theft, 500 block of North Vermilion Street.

3:12 p.m., domestic battery, 1000 block of East Williams Street.

3:11 p.m., criminal trespass, 1100 block of Martin Street.

6:13 p.m., property damage accident, Walnut and North streets.

7:19 p.m., domestic battery at an undisclosed location.

7:34 p.m., theft, 300 block of West Fairchild Street.

9:52 p.m., property damage accident in Georgetown, Mill Road and 650 North Road.

