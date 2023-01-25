Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Monday, Jan. 23
10:03 a.m., domestic battery, 300 block of Ridgeview Street.
9:22 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 600 block of Sheridan Street.
4:59 p.m., domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
7:02 p.m., domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
8:26 p.m., aggravated battery, criminal trespass, theft at an undisclosed location.
10:09 p.m., property damage accident, 1400 block of Warrington Avenue.
Tuesday, Jan. 24
6:38 a.m., residential burglary at an undisclosed location.
7:37 a.m., property damage accident, 2900 block of North Vermilion Street.
7:48 a.m., property damage accident, Vermilion Street and Winter Avenue.
8:25 a.m., property damage accident, Harrison and Vermilion Street.
10:43 a.m., retail theft, West Newell Road.
11:23 a.m., retail theft, criminal trespass East Main Street.
2:51 p.m., retail theft, 500 block of North Vermilion Street.
3:12 p.m., domestic battery, 1000 block of East Williams Street.
3:11 p.m., criminal trespass, 1100 block of Martin Street.
6:13 p.m., property damage accident, Walnut and North streets.
7:19 p.m., domestic battery at an undisclosed location.
7:34 p.m., theft, 300 block of West Fairchild Street.
9:52 p.m., property damage accident in Georgetown, Mill Road and 650 North Road.
