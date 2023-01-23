Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Thursday, Jan. 19:
3:10 p.m., criminal trespass, 200 block of Edwards Street.
4:47 p.m., theft, Seminary and Plum streets.
Friday, Jan. 20:
8:05 a.m., criminal damage, residential burglary in Tilton, 1400 block of Meitzler Street.
8:17 a.m., theft in Oakwood, 17000 block of Newtown Road.
10:26 a.m., criminal damage, Schultz Street.
1:24 p.m., property damage accident, Seminary and Jackson streets.
3:13 p.m., property damage accident, North Vermilion Street and Cedar Avenue.
3:47 p.m., domestic battery at an undisclosed location.
4:14 p.m., property damage accident, U.S. 150 and Jones Lane.
5:33 p.m., theft at an undisclosed location.
5:43 p.m., theft, 2800 block of North Vermilion Street.
6:23 p.m., theft involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
7:23 p.m., battery at an undisclosed location.
7:27 p.m., criminal damage to property at an undisclosed location.
8:10 p.m., robbery, 1200 block of East Fairchild Street.
Saturday, Jan. 21:
2:12 a.m., aggravated battery in Westville, 300 block of South State Street.
4:22 a.m., reckless discharge of a firearm, 800 block of North Logan Avenue.
9:19 a.m., criminal damage, 900 block of Redden Court.
9:56 a.m., theft, Bates Drive.
1:33 p.m., aggravated battery, 1000 block of North Vermilion Street.
8:00 p.m., property damage accident, North Gilbert Street.
8:23 p.m., theft, 800 block of North Bowman Avenue.
8:59 p.m., domestic battery, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
9:08 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, Cunningham Avenue and Jones Lane.
9:08 p.m., battery, 1400 block of East Main Street.
9:53 p.m., property damage accident in Oakwood, Newtown Road and 900 East Road.
11:05 p.m., domestic battery, 16000 block of West Newell Road.
11:14 p.m., domestic battery, 900 block of Sunset Ridge Drive.
11:30 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run in Oakwood, 500 block of North Oakwood Street.
11:49 p.m., felony criminal trespass, South Griffin Street.
Sunday, Jan. 22:
12:41 a.m., shots fired, 100 block of Delaware Avenue.
4:18 a.m., property damage accident, South Buchanan Street and Douglas Avenue.
4:43 a.m., property damage accident, 800 block of East Fairchild Street.
5:12 a.m., property damage accident in Georgetown, Mill Road and 700 North Road.
6:37 a.m., property damage accident, 1200 block of East Fairchild Street.
6:45 a.m., property damage accident in Catlin, 900 block of Sandusky Street.
8:05 a.m., domestic battery, 300 block of Lynch Drive.
8:20 a.m., criminal damage, 400 block of Park Street.
2:03 p.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm at an undisclosed location.
3:14 p.m., burglary at an undisclosed location in Tilton.
3:33 p.m., domestic battery at an undisclosed location.
3:50 p.m., possession of methamphetamine, possession of stolen property, retail theft in Hoopeston, 100 block of Illinois 9.
5:24 p.m., criminal trespass at an undisclosed location.
5:49 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, West Main and North Gilbert streets.
8:24 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, Shady Lane.
