Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Wednesday, Jan. 18:
8:23 a.m., criminal damage, domestic battery, interference with reporting domestic battery, home invasion at an undisclosed location.
10:02 a.m., theft, 1300 block of North Gilbert Street.
2:52 p.m., theft, battery at an undisclosed location.
3:07 p.m., residential burglary in Westville, 100 block of Danville Street.
3:18 p.m., domestic battery at an undisclosed location.
3:23 p.m., battery, 1100 block of Fowler Avenue.
3:32 p.m., property damage accident, Vermilion and Seminary streets.
4:10 p.m., aggravated battery, 1600 block of East Fairchild Street.
5:13 p.m., retail theft, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.
8:51 p.m., property damage accident, 3900 block of North Vermilion Street.
11:08 p.m., property damage accident, 200 block of Warrington Avenue.
Thursday, Jan. 19:
12:07 a.m., aggravated battery to a child, 900 block of Hubbard Lane.
1:36 a.m., burglary to motor vehicle, 1900 block of Crestview Drive.
1:53 a.m., burglary in Fithian, 17000 block of Illinois 49.
9:35 a.m., theft, 600 block of Douglas Avenue.
11:58 a.m., stolen vehicle, 700 block of Florida Street.
1:17 p.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
1:35 p.m., battery, 100 block of North Griffin Street.
1:38 p.m., theft in Tilton, 500 block of West Ross Lane.
1:41 p.m., battery, resisting/obstructing an officer involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
2:54 p.m., domestic battery, 2100 block of East Main Street.
3:55 p.m., resisting obstructing police at an undisclosed location.
5:25 p.m., domestic battery at an undisclosed location.
5:36 p.m., property damage accident, 1600 block of North Gilbert Street.
5:53 p.m., retail theft at an undisclosed location.
6:32 p.m., property damage accident, Main and Gilbert streets.
9:07 p.m., aggravated fleeing, eluding police, 2200 block of North Vermilion Street.
Friday, Jan. 20:
12:06 a.m., criminal trespass, 1800 block of Perrysville Road.
2:40 a.m., domestic battery, 900 block of Blueridge Drive.
6:21 a.m., property damage accident in Potomac, U.S. 136 and 500 East Road.
