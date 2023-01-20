Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:

Wednesday, Jan. 18:

8:23 a.m., criminal damage, domestic battery, interference with reporting domestic battery, home invasion at an undisclosed location.

10:02 a.m., theft, 1300 block of North Gilbert Street.

2:52 p.m., theft, battery at an undisclosed location.

3:07 p.m., residential burglary in Westville, 100 block of Danville Street.

3:18 p.m., domestic battery at an undisclosed location.

3:23 p.m., battery, 1100 block of Fowler Avenue.

3:32 p.m., property damage accident, Vermilion and Seminary streets.

4:10 p.m., aggravated battery, 1600 block of East Fairchild Street.

5:13 p.m., retail theft, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.

8:51 p.m., property damage accident, 3900 block of North Vermilion Street.

11:08 p.m., property damage accident, 200 block of Warrington Avenue.

Thursday, Jan. 19:

12:07 a.m., aggravated battery to a child, 900 block of Hubbard Lane.

1:36 a.m., burglary to motor vehicle, 1900 block of Crestview Drive.

1:53 a.m., burglary in Fithian, 17000 block of Illinois 49.

9:35 a.m., theft, 600 block of Douglas Avenue.

11:58 a.m., stolen vehicle, 700 block of Florida Street.

1:17 p.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.

1:35 p.m., battery, 100 block of North Griffin Street.

1:38 p.m., theft in Tilton, 500 block of West Ross Lane.

1:41 p.m., battery, resisting/obstructing an officer involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

2:54 p.m., domestic battery, 2100 block of East Main Street.

3:55 p.m., resisting obstructing police at an undisclosed location.

5:25 p.m., domestic battery at an undisclosed location.

5:36 p.m., property damage accident, 1600 block of North Gilbert Street.

5:53 p.m., retail theft at an undisclosed location.

6:32 p.m., property damage accident, Main and Gilbert streets.

9:07 p.m., aggravated fleeing, eluding police, 2200 block of North Vermilion Street.

Friday, Jan. 20:

12:06 a.m., criminal trespass, 1800 block of Perrysville Road.

2:40 a.m., domestic battery, 900 block of Blueridge Drive.

6:21 a.m., property damage accident in Potomac, U.S. 136 and 500 East Road.

