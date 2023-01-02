Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022:
9:29 a.m., burglary, retail theft, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.
11:40 a.m., criminal damage, East Fifth Street.
1:55 p.m., residential burglary at an undisclosed location.
2:17 p.m., domestic battery, 1100 block of Martin Street.
4:48 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
5:01 p.m., domestic battery at an undisclosed location.
5:50 p.m., battery, 700 block of Chandler Street.
6:13 p.m., criminal sexual assault at an undisclosed location.
6:47 p.m., reckless discharge of a firearm, South Street.
7:39 p.m., theft of firearm at an undisclosed location.
Friday, Dec. 30, 2022:
3:37 a.m., domestic battery in Hoopeston, 800 block of East Wyman Avenue.
3:43 a.m., domestic battery, 300 block of North Washington Avenue.
10:11 a.m., assault, 500 block of North Vermilion Street.
10:19 a.m., criminal damage, residential burglary in Tilton, 100 block of Taylor Street.
10:51 a.m., burglary, theft, East North Street.
2:09 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
4:06 p.m., domestic battery at an undisclosed location.
5:27 p.m., theft at an undisclosed location.
5:49 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
5:50 p.m., property damage accident, 2700 block of North Vermilion Street.
7:15 p.m., theft, 1300 block of West Williams Street.
8:55 p.m., property damage accident, Main and Gilbert Streets.
9:14 p.m., residential burglary at an undisclosed location.
10:29 p.m., theft, 3400 block of East Main Street.
10:56 p.m., possession of drug paraphernalia, East Main Street and North Bowman Avenue.
Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022:
12:45 a.m., battery in Oakwood, 12000 block of U.S. 150.
2:34 a.m., domestic battery, 900 block of Robinson Street.
10:16 a.m., aggravated domestic battery, 1800 block of Perrysville Road.
11:50 a.m., burglary in Fairmount, 300 block of East Vermilion Street.
1:00 p.m., burglary in Catlin, 300 block of Seminary Street.
1:00 p.m., theft, identity theft, criminal sexual assault at an undisclosed location.
1:33 p.m., residential burglary at an undisclosed location.
1:50 p.m., property damage accident, 2600 block of North Vermilion Street.
2:28 p.m., burglary, criminal damage, theft of firearms at an undisclosed location.
4:21 p.m., burglary to vehicle in Fairmount, 100 block of South Park Street.
4:50 p.m., theft at an undisclosed location.
7:43 p.m., theft, East Main Street.
9:34 p.m., battery at an undisclosed location.
9:51 p.m., criminal damage at an undisclosed.
10:37 p.m., aggravated battery, 1500 block of North Vermilion Street.
11:49 p.m. shots fired, 3700 block of North Vermilion Street.
Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023:
12:01 a.m., shots fired, Main and State Streets.
12:05 a.m., shots fired, 800 block of John Street.
12:14 a.m., shots fired, James Place and Edgewood Drive.
12:42 a.m., criminal damage, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
12:44 a.m., battery, 2700 block of Townway Road.
1:21 a.m., domestic battery, 600 block of South Bowman Avenue.
1:30 a.m., property damage accident, 3500 block of North Vermilion Street.
1:51 a.m., domestic battery, 1600 block of Beechwood Drive.
2:14 a.m., assault, 100 block of Illinois Street.
2:27 a.m., battery, mob action, Bismark Street.
9:56 a.m., domestic battery, unlawful restraint, aggravated assault, 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.
11:20 a.m., burglary to vehicle, theft of firearm at an undisclosed location.
12:26 p.m., domestic battery, 100 block of Sager Street.
1:02 p.m., domestic violence in Fairmount, 200 block of West North Street.
1:32 p.m., criminal sexual abuse involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
2:36 p.m., burglary, South Street.
2:47 p.m., domestic battery, Williams and Collett Streets.
3:30 p.m., retail theft in Oakwood, 500 block of North Oakwood Street.
7:30 p.m., theft at an undisclosed location.
