Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Tuesday, Jan. 10:
3:30 p.m., child pornography at an undisclosed location.
Wednesday, Jan. 11:
9:12 a.m., domestic battery, 1100 block of West Williams Street.
9:46 a.m., criminal trespass, 1400 block of Eastview Avenue.
11:27 a.m., unlawful use of another’s credit/debit card in Westville, 100 block of West Main Street.
12:56 p.m., property damage accident in Tilton, Interstate 74, mile marker 215.
4:30 p.m., theft in Oakwood, 100 block of U.S. 150.
5:14 p.m., burglary at an undisclosed location in Tilton.
6:00 p.m., property damage accident, Fairchild and Vermilion Streets.
6:26 p.m., theft, disorderly conduct at an undisclosed location.
7:00 p.m., property damage accident in Ridge Farm, 350 North Road and 2000 East Road.
8:22 p.m., retail theft, wanted on a warrant in Westville, 700 block of North State Street.
8:25 p.m., burglary at an undisclosed location.
Thursday, Jan. 12:
8:04 a.m., battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
10:18 a.m., burglary, 500 block of Dawn Avenue.
10:54 a.m., domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
11:54 a.m., personal injury accident, 26000 block of Potomac-Collison Road.
12:48 p.m., property damage accident in Tilton, Ramp Road.
1:19 p.m., retail theft, 300 block of North Gilbert Street.
1:40 p.m., property damage accident in Potomac, U.S. 136 and 990 East Road.
3:51 p.m., theft at an undisclosed location.
3:56 p.m., battery in Rossville, 300 block of West Chicago Street.
5:24 p.m., retail theft, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.
8:07 p.m., driving while license is revoked, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, obstructing identification, wanted on a warrant in Tilton, Interstate 74, mile marker 214.
11:16 p.m., aggravated battery, criminal trespass, 100 block of Wisconsin Avenue.
Friday, Jan. 13:
12:26 a.m., home invasion, violating order of protection, 700 block of Jewell Street.
2:36 a.m., armed violence, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of methamphetamine, possession of stolen property, 100 block of Avenue D.
3:15 a.m., property damage accident in Tilton, Interstate 74, mile marker 215.
7:23 a.m., assault, battery, 1400 block of Lape Street.
8:52 a.m., property damage accident, 200 block of Western Avenue.
11:28 a.m., criminal damage, 1300 block of Lape Street.
12:21 p.m., identity theft, 1600 block of Edgewood Drive.
12:52 p.m., theft, 2700 block of North Vermilion Street.
2:04 p.m., property damage accident, North Vermilion Street and Redbud Lane.
2:24 p.m., criminal damage at an undisclosed location.
5:49 p.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
6:59 p.m., shots fired, 1200 block of Oak Street.
8:35 p.m., domestic battery, 600 block of East South Street.
10:11 p.m., shots fired, 100 block of Cronkhite Street.
Saturday, Jan. 14:
12:58 a.m., aggravated assault, 500 block of Fairlawn Avenue.
1:03 a.m., criminal damage, 400 block of Park Street.
2:21 a.m., possession of stolen vehicle, East Voorhees and Kimball Streets.
3:26 a.m., burglary, 500 block of North Vermilion Street.
6:00 a.m., property damage accident in Potomac, 750 East Road and 330 North Road.
8:33 a.m., two reports of domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
11:16 a.m., retail theft in Tilton, 1600 block of Georgetown Road.
2:51 p.m., property damage accident, Main Street and Bowman Avenue.
3:29 p.m., domestic battery, 700 block of Cleveland Avenue.
4:06 p.m., burglary, 2700 block of North Vermilion Street.
6:12 p.m., property damage accident, Winter Avenue and Michigan Street.
6:29 p.m., aggravated battery at an undisclosed location.
7:46 p.m., domestic battery, 100 block of South Henning Road.
8:05 p.m., battery, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
10:13 p.m., criminal damage, 100 block of South Griffin Street.
10:57 p.m., shots fired, Voorhees and Vermilion Streets.
11:52 p.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm in Fairmount, 8500 block of Camp Drake Road.
Sunday, Jan. 15:
2:47 a.m., two reports of domestic battery, criminal damage, 400 block of South Buchanan Street.
10:40 a.m., criminal damage, 2200 block of Oakwood Avenue.
11:10 a.m., battery at an undisclosed location.
12:32 p.m., property damage accident, North Vermilion and East Fairchild Streets.
2:45 p.m., property damage accident, Griffin Street and Texas Avenue.
4:30 p.m., criminal damage to property, Henning Road.
5:03 p.m., retail theft, West Newell Road.
5:09 p.m., burglary, 400 block of North Walnut Street.
5:12 p.m., domestic battery at an undisclosed location.
5:58 p.m., domestic battery in Tilton, 1900 block of Adams Street.
8:06 p.m., aggravated battery, Greenwood Cemetery Road and East 13th Street.
Monday, Jan. 16:
5:27 a.m., property damage accident, East 2200 North Road.
8:56 a.m., aggravated assault, 200 block of East Fairchild Street.
9:26 a.m., aggravated assault at an undisclosed location.
9:26 a.m., theft at an undisclosed location.
1:50 p.m., property damage accident, 100 block of North Bowman Avenue.
1:51 p.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
6:23 p.m., property damage accident in Indianola, North 1340 East Road and East 400 North Road.
7:18 p.m., theft, 100 block of South Gilbert Street.
8:26 p.m., aggravated battery, violating order of protection in Hoopeston, 400 block of West Plum Street.
9:07 p.m., residential burglary, 1100 block of Fowler Avenue.
Tuesday, Jan. 17:
12:00 a.m., possession of a stolen firearm, Main Street and Bowman Avenue.
3:58 a.m., shots fired, 700 block of Oak Street.
7:30 a.m., aggravated assault at an undisclosed location.
9:32 a.m., aggravated domestic battery, 1100 block of Chandler Street.
10:43 a.m., domestic battery, disorderly conduct, 500 block of South Buchanan Street.
10:46 a.m., stolen vehicle at an undisclosed location.
10:54 a.m., domestic battery, aggravated assault, 100 block of North Griffin Street.
4:29 p.m., theft at an undisclosed location.
5:22 p.m., burglary at an undisclosed location in Georgetown.
7:00 p.m., shots fired, 1300 block of North Franklin Street.
7:42 p.m., aggravated assault, North Franklin and Fairchild Streets.
8:50 p.m., criminal damage at an undisclosed location.
10:19 p.m., aggravated battery, 3100 block of North Vermilion Street.
11:31 p.m., reckless discharge of a firearm, 1600 block of Beechwood Drive.
Wednesday, Jan. 18:
12:39 a.m., property damage accident in Oakwood, Newtown Road and 1800 North Road.
1:41 a.m., child abuse at an undisclosed location.
3:43 a.m., aggravated criminal sexual abuse at an undisclosed location.
