Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Friday, Jan. 6
1:45 p.m., burglary to residence at an undisclosed location.
Sunday, Jan. 8
6:14 a.m., aggravated battery, theft, domestic battery in Rankin, 200 block of South Guthrie Street.
8:55 a.m., domestic battery at an undisclosed location.
10:41 a.m., criminal trespass, 100 block of Michigan Avenue.
12:58 p.m., retail theft, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.
5:34 p.m., property damage accident in Fairmount, 8700 block of Catlin Homer Road.
6:06 p.m., property damage accident in Rossville, 1300 East Road and 300 North Road.
6:50 p.m., aggravated domestic battery, 100 block of Spelter Avenue.
7:47 p.m., retail theft, possession of drug paraphernalia, 1200 block of East Main Street.
8:06 p.m., criminal damage, 1800 block of Perrysville Road.
8:52 p.m., property damage accident, 400 block of North Vermilion Street.
11:49 p.m., mob action, aggravated battery, Henning Road and 2900 North Road.
Monday, Jan. 9
8:59 a.m., personal injury accident, North Vermilion and English Streets.
9:40 a.m., burglary to vehicle, 1300 block of East Voorhees Street.
10:23 a.m., criminal trespass, 500 block of West Williams Street.
10:32 a.m., domestic battery, 20000 block of West Union Road.
1:05 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run in Westville, North State Street and Urban Drive.
2:01 p.m., domestic battery at an undisclosed location.
2:10 p.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, resisting and obstructing at an undisclosed location.
3:37 p.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
3:52 p.m., property damage accident, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.
4:09 p.m., battery at an undisclosed location.
5:08 p.m., property damage accident, Batestown Road and Chapel Lane.
5:08 p.m., retail theft, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.
6:59 p.m., domestic battery, child neglect at an undisclosed location.
10:30 p.m., burglary, criminal trespass at an undisclosed location.
Tuesday, Jan. 10:
12:20 a.m., theft, 3400 block of Lynch Creek Drive.
3:04 a.m., reckless discharge of a firearm, 500 block of South Bowman Avenue.
8:15 a.m., motor vehicle theft, property damage, 500 block of North Vermilion Street.
8:19 a.m., burglary, 500 block of East Main Street.
8:40 a.m., theft, 800 block of East Main Street.
10:40 a.m., battery in Tilton, 100 block of West 13th Street.
12:32 p.m., two reports of burglary to vehicle, 1100 block of East Voorhees Street.
1:44 p.m., property damage accident, North Walnut and West North Streets.
2:30 p.m., attempted burglary in Fithian, 200 block of South Adams Street.
2:44 p.m., possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, North Franklin and West Fairchild Streets.
4:03 p.m., battery, 19000 block of Poland Road.
6:20 p.m., aggravated stalking at an undisclosed location in Fairmount.
7:34 p.m., burglary, criminal trespass, 1500 block of Eastview Avenue.
10:20 p.m., domestic battery, 400 block of Oak Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.