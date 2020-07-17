Incidents reported to police include:
DANVILLE
THURSDAY, July 16:
Criminal damage in the 100 block of West Harrison Street.
Male arrested for retail theft at Mach 1, 510 N. Gilbert St.
Theft in the 1000 block of Grant Street.
Criminal damage in the 1400 block of North Gilbert Street.
Burglary and theft in the 100 block of North Beard Street.
Domestic battery in the 900 block of Campbell Lane.
Stolen vehicle at Gilbert Street Auto, 101 N. Gilbert St.
FRIDAY, July 17:
Criminal damage in the 1200 block of Garden Drive.
Domestic battery in the 400 block of South Buchanan Street.
Accidents involving tickets or injuries include:
July 10, 8:58 p.m. — At East Seminary and North Jackson streets involving Jessica L. Rhodes and Joel M. Walston, both of Danville. Rhodes was cited for leaving the scene of an accident and no valid driver's license.
July 10, 1:30 p.m. — At East Voorhees Street and Fowler Avenue involving Barbara J. Northern of Danville. She was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and operating an uninsured vehicle.
July 9, 12:40 p.m. — In the 100 block of South Gilbert Street involving Ryan D. Carnaghi of Westville, Demarkea L. Barber and Matthew J. Larson, both of Danville. Carnaghi was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
