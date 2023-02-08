Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Sunday, Feb. 5:
8:17 a.m., property damage accident in Catlin, 100 block of North Paris Street.
10:54 a.m., battery, 100 block of North Griffin Street.
1:24 p.m., domestic battery at an undisclosed location.
3:48 p.m., criminal trespass, 11000 block of Kickapoo Park Road.
4:20 p.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon at an undisclosed location.
4:33 p.m., theft, 1200 block of Robinson Street.
4:45 p.m., personal injury accident, Main and Gilbert streets.
5:42 p.m., aggravated assault with a deadly weapon at an undisclosed location.
6:59 p.m., domestic battery, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
7:06 p.m., property damage accident, Parkview Drive and South Griffin Street.
7:56 p.m., battery, criminal trespass, 800 block of Commercial Street.
8:50 p.m., criminal damage, 2600 block of Cannon Street.
11:07 p.m., property damage accident, 1400 block of Warrington Avenue.
Monday, Feb. 6:
1:11 a.m., criminal trespass, 800 block of East Main Street.
3:24 a.m., domestic battery, 1800 block of Perrysville Road.
7:42 a.m., personal injury accident in Westville, North State Street and East Williams Street.
8:29 a.m., theft at an undisclosed location.
10:36 a.m., aggravated domestic battery at an undisclosed location in Rossville.
11:57 a.m., theft, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.
12:06 p.m., property damage accident, 500 block of Robinson Street.
12:20 p.m., criminal damage, 2200 block of Oakwood Avenue.
12:25 p.m., property damage accident, East Main Street.
1:23 p.m., property damage accident, 900 block of Lorraine Street.
3:20 p.m., domestic battery, 100 block of Henning Road.
4:48 p.m., theft at an undisclosed location.
6:50 p.m., armed robbery, 900 block of Zeiter Street.
7:20 p.m., theft, disorderly conduct, 3100 block of North Vermilion Street.
7:32 p.m., theft at an undisclosed location.
9:05 p.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, Cronkhite Avenue and Williams Street.
11:11 p.m., domestic battery, 1000 block of Oak Street.
Tuesday, Feb. 7:
2:31 a.m., property damage accident, Catlin Indianola Road and 550 North Road.
3:49 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
6:13 a.m., personal injury accident, 700 block of Poland Road.
6:53 a.m., property damage accident in Hoopeston, Illinois 1 and 3870 North Road.
7:46 a.m., property damage accident in Westville, Lyons Road and Georgetown Road.
8:09 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
8:22 a.m., personal injury accident, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.
10:08 a.m., criminal damage, 700 block of North Gilbert Street.
10:44 a.m., theft, South Street.
12:41 p.m., retail theft, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.
12:45 p.m., burglary, 600 block of East Voorhees Street.
1 p.m., criminal damage, 900 block of Sunset Ridge Drive.
3:27 p.m., criminal trespass, Redden Court and East Fairchild Street.
3:55 p.m., retail theft, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.
4:11 p.m., criminal damage to property, 800 block of North Logan Avenue.
4:27 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
5:40 p.m., battery, criminal damage to property at an undisclosed location.
6:07 p.m., criminal sexual assault at an undisclosed location.
6:09 p.m., domestic battery at an undisclosed location.
6:43 p.m., property damage accident, North Vermilion and West Fairchild streets.
7:15 p.m., criminal damage, disorderly conduct at an undisclosed location.
11:08 p.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, 800 block of East Main Street.
Wednesday, Feb. 8:
3:30 a.m., domestic battery in Hoopeston, 900 block of South Dixie Highway.
