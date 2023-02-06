Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Friday, Feb. 3:
7:28 a.m., aggravated battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
9:08 a.m., criminal damage, 200 block of South Bowman Avenue.
11:52 a.m., property damage accident, Bowman Avenue and Holiday Drive.
11:53 a.m., battery, South Kansas Avenue.
11:58 a.m., domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
12:42 p.m., residential burglary, Lake Street.
3:56 p.m., criminal sexual abuse at an undisclosed location.
4:13 p.m., property damage accident, West Main Street and North Logan Avenue.
4:17 p.m., battery, 600 block of Wayne Street.
5:43 p.m., property damage accident, North Vermilion Street and Lake Shore Drive.
9:19 p.m., domestic battery in Tilton, 100 block of East Fifth Street.
10:51 p.m., criminal sexual assault involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
11:58 p.m., home invasion in Catlin, 300 block of Orchard Street.
Saturday, Feb. 4:
9:49 a.m., property damage accident, West Main Street and North Gilbert Street.
9:55 p.m., property damage accident, 200 block of East Fairchild Street.
10:42 a.m., criminal trespass, 700 block of Section Street.
11:32 a.m., criminal damage, possession of methamphetamine, 300 block of Eastgate Drive.
1:21 p.m., domestic battery, 1900 block of North Bowman Avenue.
1:30 p.m., battery, 700 block of East South Street.
2:47 p.m., personal injury accident, North Vermilion Street and Chester Avenue.
3:52 p.m., aggravated domestic battery, aggravated assault at an undisclosed location.
4:48 p.m., shots fired, 500 block of North Bowman Avenue.
6 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 200 block of South Gilbert Street.
7:01 p.m., property damage accident, 1000 block of Hillside Drive.
8:34 p.m., criminal trespass, Pennsylvania Avenue.
9:41 p.m., motor vehicle theft in Armstrong, 3500 block of Artesian Avenue.
10:45 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, North Walnut Street and West Voorhees Street.
11:29 p.m., shots fired, 600 block of Plum Street.
11:44 p.m., domestic battery, 700 block of Edith Street.
Sunday, Feb. 5:
1:07 a.m., aggravated battery to a peace officer, 1400 block of Warrington Avenue.
2:34 a.m., domestic battery in Georgetown, 200 block of Garfield Street.
4:10 a.m., domestic battery, criminal damage, 100 block of South Griffin Street.
