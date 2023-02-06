Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:

Friday, Feb. 3:

7:28 a.m., aggravated battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

9:08 a.m., criminal damage, 200 block of South Bowman Avenue.

11:52 a.m., property damage accident, Bowman Avenue and Holiday Drive.

11:53 a.m., battery, South Kansas Avenue.

11:58 a.m., domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

12:42 p.m., residential burglary, Lake Street.

3:56 p.m., criminal sexual abuse at an undisclosed location.

4:13 p.m., property damage accident, West Main Street and North Logan Avenue.

4:17 p.m., battery, 600 block of Wayne Street.

5:43 p.m., property damage accident, North Vermilion Street and Lake Shore Drive.

9:19 p.m., domestic battery in Tilton, 100 block of East Fifth Street.

10:51 p.m., criminal sexual assault involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

11:58 p.m., home invasion in Catlin, 300 block of Orchard Street.

Saturday, Feb. 4:

9:49 a.m., property damage accident, West Main Street and North Gilbert Street.

9:55 p.m., property damage accident, 200 block of East Fairchild Street.

10:42 a.m., criminal trespass, 700 block of Section Street.

11:32 a.m., criminal damage, possession of methamphetamine, 300 block of Eastgate Drive.

1:21 p.m., domestic battery, 1900 block of North Bowman Avenue.

1:30 p.m., battery, 700 block of East South Street.

2:47 p.m., personal injury accident, North Vermilion Street and Chester Avenue.

3:52 p.m., aggravated domestic battery, aggravated assault at an undisclosed location.

4:48 p.m., shots fired, 500 block of North Bowman Avenue.

6 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 200 block of South Gilbert Street.

7:01 p.m., property damage accident, 1000 block of Hillside Drive.

8:34 p.m., criminal trespass, Pennsylvania Avenue.

9:41 p.m., motor vehicle theft in Armstrong, 3500 block of Artesian Avenue.

10:45 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, North Walnut Street and West Voorhees Street.

11:29 p.m., shots fired, 600 block of Plum Street.

11:44 p.m., domestic battery, 700 block of Edith Street.

Sunday, Feb. 5:

1:07 a.m., aggravated battery to a peace officer, 1400 block of Warrington Avenue.

2:34 a.m., domestic battery in Georgetown, 200 block of Garfield Street.

4:10 a.m., domestic battery, criminal damage, 100 block of South Griffin Street.

Tags

Trending Video