Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:

Wednesday, Feb. 1:

6:07 a.m., property damage accident in Tilton, Interstate 74 mile marker 215.

6:07 a.m., property damage accident, Winter Avenue and Bowman Avenue.

7:32 a.m., criminal trespass involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

9:37 a.m., property damage accident, North Hazel and East Williams streets.

11:28 a.m., property damage accident in Tilton, 1500 block of Georgetown Road.

11:45 a.m., theft, 700 block of Robinson Street.

12:50 p.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.

1:02 p.m., property damage accident, Seminary and Gilbert streets.

3:03 p.m., property damage accident, Main and Gilbert streets.

4:10 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 1100 block of East Voorhees Street.

4:10 p.m., theft in Georgetown, 200 block of Huffman Street.

5:28 p.m., theft, 600 block of Sager Street.

5:34 p.m., residential burglary in Georgetown, 200 block of West Street.

6:18 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.

6:57 p.m., criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, 300 block of West Fairchild Street.

7:11 p.m., burglary at an undisclosed location.

9:21 p.m., burglary at an undisclosed location.

11:37 p.m., burglary, 1200 block of North Bowman Avenue.

11:57 p.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.

Thursday, Feb. 2:

7:12 a.m., property damage accident, Gilbert and Main streets.

8:39 a.m., domestic battery, Williams and Beard streets.

10:15 a.m., aggravated battery, aggravated assault, criminal trespass, 100 block of North Hazel Street.

12:56 p.m., criminal sexual assault at an undisclosed location.

1:55 p.m., theft at an undisclosed location.

2:20 p.m., aggravated assault at an undisclosed location.

2:20 p.m., domestic battery at an undisclosed location in Armstrong.

3:42 p.m., property damage accident in Georgetown, 400 block of West Street.

3:58 p.m., retail theft, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.

4:02 p.m., criminal damage to state property, resisting/obstructing a peace officer, South Street.

6:37 p.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon, 300 block of Grant Street.

7:40 p.m., property damage accident in Oakwood, 1200 block of North Henning Road.

8:07 p.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of methamphetamine in Tilton, 100 block of Ross Lane.

8:45 p.m., burglary to vehicle, theft, 300 block of West Fairchild Street.

9:12 p.m., battery, North Street.

Friday, Feb. 3:

12:38 a.m., domestic battery, 1200 block of Garden Drive.

1:04 a.m., theft, 400 block of South Buchanan Street.

5:29 a.m., theft, 1000 block of East Williams Street.

