Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Wednesday, Feb. 1:
6:07 a.m., property damage accident in Tilton, Interstate 74 mile marker 215.
6:07 a.m., property damage accident, Winter Avenue and Bowman Avenue.
7:32 a.m., criminal trespass involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
9:37 a.m., property damage accident, North Hazel and East Williams streets.
11:28 a.m., property damage accident in Tilton, 1500 block of Georgetown Road.
11:45 a.m., theft, 700 block of Robinson Street.
12:50 p.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
1:02 p.m., property damage accident, Seminary and Gilbert streets.
3:03 p.m., property damage accident, Main and Gilbert streets.
4:10 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 1100 block of East Voorhees Street.
4:10 p.m., theft in Georgetown, 200 block of Huffman Street.
5:28 p.m., theft, 600 block of Sager Street.
5:34 p.m., residential burglary in Georgetown, 200 block of West Street.
6:18 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
6:57 p.m., criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, 300 block of West Fairchild Street.
7:11 p.m., burglary at an undisclosed location.
9:21 p.m., burglary at an undisclosed location.
11:37 p.m., burglary, 1200 block of North Bowman Avenue.
11:57 p.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
Thursday, Feb. 2:
7:12 a.m., property damage accident, Gilbert and Main streets.
8:39 a.m., domestic battery, Williams and Beard streets.
10:15 a.m., aggravated battery, aggravated assault, criminal trespass, 100 block of North Hazel Street.
12:56 p.m., criminal sexual assault at an undisclosed location.
1:55 p.m., theft at an undisclosed location.
2:20 p.m., aggravated assault at an undisclosed location.
2:20 p.m., domestic battery at an undisclosed location in Armstrong.
3:42 p.m., property damage accident in Georgetown, 400 block of West Street.
3:58 p.m., retail theft, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.
4:02 p.m., criminal damage to state property, resisting/obstructing a peace officer, South Street.
6:37 p.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon, 300 block of Grant Street.
7:40 p.m., property damage accident in Oakwood, 1200 block of North Henning Road.
8:07 p.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of methamphetamine in Tilton, 100 block of Ross Lane.
8:45 p.m., burglary to vehicle, theft, 300 block of West Fairchild Street.
9:12 p.m., battery, North Street.
Friday, Feb. 3:
12:38 a.m., domestic battery, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
1:04 a.m., theft, 400 block of South Buchanan Street.
5:29 a.m., theft, 1000 block of East Williams Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.