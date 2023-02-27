Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Friday, Feb. 24:
6:29 a.m., burglary from vehicle, 600 block of Fairchild Street.
7:17 a.m., property damage accident, 3200 block of North Vermilion Street.
7:53 a.m., property damage accident in Tilton, 1600 block of Georgetown Road.
8:33 a.m., domestic battery, 1600 block of East Voorhees Street.
10:42 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
11:01 a.m., theft, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.
12:23 p.m., theft, 1200 block of James Place.
2:06 p.m., retail theft, West Newell Road.
3:40 p.m., property damage accident, North and Gilbert streets.
5:43 p.m., aggravated fleeing, eluding police, North Griffin and East English streets.
11:32 p.m., resisting/obstruction police, 500 block of Sidell Street.
11:43 p.m., possession of methamphetamine, resisting police in Hoopeston, West Washington Street and South Sixth Avenue.
Saturday, Feb. 25:
12:12 a.m., property damage accident, 800 block of East South Street.
12:12 a.m., battery, 300 block of Chandler Street.
7:47 a.m., theft, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.
10:36 a.m., property damage accident in Tilton, Southgate Drive.
10:36 a.m., retail theft, 800 block of North Vermilion Street.
10:57 a.m., aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
1:24 p.m., aggravated battery at an undisclosed location.
2:02 p.m., domestic battery, order of protection violation, 200 block of Tennessee Avenue.
3:01 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 100 block of North Griffin Street.
3:08 p.m., assault, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.
3:42 p.m., burglary to vehicle in Westville, Misty Lane.
4:23 p.m., property damage accident, 500 block of North Gilbert Street.
5:03 p.m., theft in Catlin, 300 block of Allison Street.
5:41 p.m., theft, possession of stolen credit card, 2600 block of North Vermilion Street.
9:06 p.m., domestic battery, 1200 block of North Bowman Avenue.
9:15 p.m., 200 block of Hegeler Lane.
Sunday, Feb. 26:
1:15 a.m., battery, theft, 1400 block of Lape Street.
