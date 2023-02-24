Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Thursday, Feb. 23:8:46 a.m., property damage accident in Fithian, Lincoln Trail Road and 450 East Road.
11:17 a.m., possession of methamphetamine, criminal trespass, North Washington Avenue.
11:32 a.m., criminal damage, 2100 block of North Jackson Street.
11:41 a.m., criminal trespass, 700 block of North Walnut Street.
12:16 p.m., domestic battery, 800 block of Harmon Street.
12:42 p.m., burglary, 1500 block of Cleveland Avenue.
1:23 p.m., shots fired, 300 block of West Fairchild Street.
1:43 p.m., domestic battery, Fairweight Avenue.
3:51 p.m., resisting police, obstructing identification, Woodbury and Walnut streets.
5:02 p.m., criminal damage at an undisclosed location.
7:10 p.m., property damage accident, 3600 block of North Bowman Avenue.
8:07 p.m., sexual assault involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
9:33 p.m., domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
10:36 p.m., property damage accident, Vermilion and Voorhees streets.
10:50 p.m., property damage accident, Catlin Tilton Road.
11:07 p.m., criminal damage, Barn Ridge Road.
Friday, Feb. 24:
12:52 a.m., aggravated fleeing, eluding police, 400 block of South Gilbert Street.
6:16 a.m., battery at an undisclosed location.
