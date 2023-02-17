Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Wednesday, Feb. 15:
8:08 a.m., domestic battery, 1600 block of Beechwood Drive.
9:25 a.m., domestic battery in Westville, 400 block of Kelly Avenue.
10:04 a.m., criminal damage, 700 block of North Gilbert Street.
10:08 a.m., aggravated battery, North Vermilion Street.
10:51 a.m., theft, South Henning Road.
12:10 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, Bowman Avenue and Cleveland Avenue.
12:28 p.m., theft in Hoopeston, 1200 block of Daisy Lane.
12:48 p.m., property damage accident, 3600 block of North Vermilion Street.
12:55 p.m., property damage accident, 100 block of East Voorhees Street.
3:52 p.m., aggravated battery at an undisclosed location.
3:57 p.m., property damage accident, 2600 block of North Bowman Avenue.
5:17 p.m., retail theft in Tilton, 1600 block of Georgetown Road.
6:03 p.m., domestic battery, 400 block of East Roselawn Avenue.
6:36 p.m., aggravated domestic battery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, mob action, Lake Street.
7:07 p.m., property damage accident in Fairmount, Catlin Homer Road and 800 North Road.
7:53 p.m., property damage accident, Griffin and Nevada streets.
9:13 p.m., theft in Hoopeston, 18000 block of East 4200 North Road.
9:25 p.m., burglary, 200 block of Grace Street.
Thursday, Feb. 16:
1:24 a.m., domestic battery, South Virginia Avenue.
4:12 a.m., robbery, domestic battery, Martin and Griggs streets.
7:03 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
7:37 a.m., theft, 1200 block of East Fairchild Street.
8:29 a.m., battery, mob action involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
9:21 a.m., property damage accident, Main and Collett streets.
11:14 a.m., criminal damage, disorderly conduct, 27000 block of North 1650 East Road.
11:17 a.m., domestic battery at an undisclosed location.
11:58 a.m., property damage accident, South and Buchanan streets.
12:06 p.m., domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
12:12 p.m., theft at an undisclosed location.
1:15 p.m., property damage accident in Fairmount, Catlin Homer Road and 580 East Road.
3:09 p.m., property damage accident, 3200 block of North Vermilion Street.
3:49 p.m., criminal trespass at an undisclosed location.
4:03 p.m., theft at an undisclosed location in Westville.
11:57 p.m., mob action, aggravated battery, 1300 block of West Williams Street.
Friday, Feb 17:
4:58 a.m., property damage accident, Illinois 1 and East 2750 North Road.
