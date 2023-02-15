Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:

Monday, Feb. 13:

8:34 a.m., aggravated assault, unlawful use of a weapon in Tilton, 15000 block of Catlin Tilton Road.

12:10 p.m., theft, deceptive practices at an undisclosed location.

1:01 p.m., property damage accident, Main Street and Virginia Avenue.

2:15 p.m., burglary, 1800 block of East Voorhees Street.

2:32 p.m., property damage accident, Franklin and Fairchild streets.

2:34 p.m., theft at an undisclosed location.

2:34 p.m., retail theft in Tilton, 1600 block of Georgetown Road.

3:28 p.m., theft at an undisclosed location.

4:21 p.m., child neglect, child endangerment at an undisclosed location.

4:29 p.m., aggravated battery at an undisclosed location.

5:45 p.m., criminal damage to property, aggravated assault, leaving the scene of an accident, unlawful use of a weapon and reckless driving, 21000 block of Denmark Road.

5:45 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 21000 block of Denmark Road.

6:37 p.m., criminal trespass, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.

7:28 p.m., aggravated battery, mob action, robbery in Tilton, 1500 block of Lincoln Street.

7:51 p.m., residential burglary at an undisclosed location.

8:43 p.m., aggravated domestic battery, driving while suspended, Virginia Avenue and Utah Avenue.

9:13 p.m., retail theft, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.

9:27 p.m., domestic battery in Tilton, 800 block of Central Avenue.

10:14 p.m., theft at an undisclosed location.

10:39 p.m., domestic battery, 400 block of Buchanan Street.

Tuesday, Feb. 14:

7:11 a.m., criminal damage, 2300 block of North Vermilion Street.

8:53 a.m., property damage accident, 100 block of North Bowman Avenue.

9:54 a.m., personal injury accident, South Gilbert Street and East Second Street.

12:59 p.m., assault, disorderly conduct, 200 block of Blackford Street.

2:44 p.m., theft, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.

3:12 p.m., property damage accident, Clyman Lane and Redden Court.

3:57 p.m., property damage accident in Tilton, 1500 block of Georgetown Road.

4:32 p.m., domestic battery at an undisclosed location.

5:36 p.m., criminal trespass at an undisclosed location.

5:39 p.m., property damage accident, U.S. 150 and South Henning Road.

5:56 p.m., domestic battery in Hoopeston, 400 block of South Third Street.

6:11 p.m., theft, 300 block of Spelter Avenue.

9:28 p.m., burglary, 2600 block of Cannon Street.

Wednesday, Feb. 15:

1:55 a.m., domestic battery, 700 block of Oak Street.

6:43 a.m., domestic battery, 600 block of Sager Street.

