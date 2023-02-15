Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Monday, Feb. 13:
8:34 a.m., aggravated assault, unlawful use of a weapon in Tilton, 15000 block of Catlin Tilton Road.
12:10 p.m., theft, deceptive practices at an undisclosed location.
1:01 p.m., property damage accident, Main Street and Virginia Avenue.
2:15 p.m., burglary, 1800 block of East Voorhees Street.
2:32 p.m., property damage accident, Franklin and Fairchild streets.
2:34 p.m., theft at an undisclosed location.
2:34 p.m., retail theft in Tilton, 1600 block of Georgetown Road.
3:28 p.m., theft at an undisclosed location.
4:21 p.m., child neglect, child endangerment at an undisclosed location.
4:29 p.m., aggravated battery at an undisclosed location.
5:45 p.m., criminal damage to property, aggravated assault, leaving the scene of an accident, unlawful use of a weapon and reckless driving, 21000 block of Denmark Road.
5:45 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, 21000 block of Denmark Road.
6:37 p.m., criminal trespass, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.
7:28 p.m., aggravated battery, mob action, robbery in Tilton, 1500 block of Lincoln Street.
7:51 p.m., residential burglary at an undisclosed location.
8:43 p.m., aggravated domestic battery, driving while suspended, Virginia Avenue and Utah Avenue.
9:13 p.m., retail theft, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.
9:27 p.m., domestic battery in Tilton, 800 block of Central Avenue.
10:14 p.m., theft at an undisclosed location.
10:39 p.m., domestic battery, 400 block of Buchanan Street.
Tuesday, Feb. 14:
7:11 a.m., criminal damage, 2300 block of North Vermilion Street.
8:53 a.m., property damage accident, 100 block of North Bowman Avenue.
9:54 a.m., personal injury accident, South Gilbert Street and East Second Street.
12:59 p.m., assault, disorderly conduct, 200 block of Blackford Street.
2:44 p.m., theft, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.
3:12 p.m., property damage accident, Clyman Lane and Redden Court.
3:57 p.m., property damage accident in Tilton, 1500 block of Georgetown Road.
4:32 p.m., domestic battery at an undisclosed location.
5:36 p.m., criminal trespass at an undisclosed location.
5:39 p.m., property damage accident, U.S. 150 and South Henning Road.
5:56 p.m., domestic battery in Hoopeston, 400 block of South Third Street.
6:11 p.m., theft, 300 block of Spelter Avenue.
9:28 p.m., burglary, 2600 block of Cannon Street.
Wednesday, Feb. 15:
1:55 a.m., domestic battery, 700 block of Oak Street.
6:43 a.m., domestic battery, 600 block of Sager Street.
