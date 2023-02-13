Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:

Sunday, Feb. 12:

6:41 a.m., personal injury accident in Armstrong, Illinois 49 and East 2500 North Road.

8:24 a.m., criminal damage at an undisclosed location.

10:31 a.m., property damage accident, Martin and May streets.

12 p.m., retail theft in Tilton, 1900 block of Georgetown Road.

12:18 p.m., criminal trespass, Camelot Drive.

12:31 p.m., endangering the life of a child at an undisclosed location.

12:33 p.m., burglary to vehicle, 1400 block of North Bowman Avenue.

6:50 p.m., criminal damage, Maplewood Drive.

8:20 p.m., retail theft in Tilton, 1900 block of Georgetown Road.

11:16 p.m., theft in Tilton, 1500 block of Georgetown Road.

11:33 p.m., domestic battery in Oakwood, 500 block of North Oakwood Street.

11:43 p.m., property damage accident in Fairmount, 600 East Road and 900 North Road.

Monday, Feb. 13:

1:10 a.m., unlawful use of a weapon, possession of cannabis, East Main Street and North Oregon Avenue.

1:35 a.m., criminal damage, 1300 block of Lape Street.

6:16 a.m., home invasion, domestic battery, 1400 block of Lape Street.

