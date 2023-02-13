Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Sunday, Feb. 12:
6:41 a.m., personal injury accident in Armstrong, Illinois 49 and East 2500 North Road.
8:24 a.m., criminal damage at an undisclosed location.
10:31 a.m., property damage accident, Martin and May streets.
12 p.m., retail theft in Tilton, 1900 block of Georgetown Road.
12:18 p.m., criminal trespass, Camelot Drive.
12:31 p.m., endangering the life of a child at an undisclosed location.
12:33 p.m., burglary to vehicle, 1400 block of North Bowman Avenue.
6:50 p.m., criminal damage, Maplewood Drive.
8:20 p.m., retail theft in Tilton, 1900 block of Georgetown Road.
11:16 p.m., theft in Tilton, 1500 block of Georgetown Road.
11:33 p.m., domestic battery in Oakwood, 500 block of North Oakwood Street.
11:43 p.m., property damage accident in Fairmount, 600 East Road and 900 North Road.
Monday, Feb. 13:
1:10 a.m., unlawful use of a weapon, possession of cannabis, East Main Street and North Oregon Avenue.
1:35 a.m., criminal damage, 1300 block of Lape Street.
6:16 a.m., home invasion, domestic battery, 1400 block of Lape Street.
