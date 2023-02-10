Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Wednesday, Feb. 8:
10:57 a.m., criminal damage, criminal trespass in Hoopeston, 1100 block of Third Avenue.
Thursday, Feb. 9:
6:49 a.m., arson, 100 block of Commercial Street.
8:21 a.m., property damage accident, 2050 North Road and State Line Road.
12:13 p.m., retail theft, 600 block of North Gilbert Street.
2:54 p.m., burglary, theft, 1900 block of U.S. 150.
6:16 p.m., aggravated battery at an undisclosed location.
6:33 p.m., criminal trespass, disorderly conduct at an undisclosed location.
6:58 p.m., aggravated battery at an undisclosed location in Rossville.
9:07 p.m., retail theft in Tilton, 1600 block of Georgetown Road.
7:21 p.m., domestic battery at an undisclosed location.
11:49 p.m., domestic battery in Westville, 900 block of North State Street.
Friday, Feb. 10:
12:43 a.m., disorderly conduct, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, wanted on a warrant, 1100 block of North Walnut Street.
1:41 a.m., criminal trespass, theft, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
2:50 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
4:25 a.m., property damage accident, hit and run in Oakwood, 17000 block of Newtown Road.
