Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Tuesday, Dec. 6:
11:25 a.m., theft, 1200 block of Clarence Street.
11:43 a.m., battery, 200 block of California Street.
2:07 p.m., property damage accident, North Gilbert and West Voorhees Streets.
2:59 p.m., property damage accident, hit and run, Juliana Drive and Georgetown Road.
3:35 p.m., battery at an undisclosed location.
3:42 p.m., domestic battery, resisting arrest, Vance Lane.
3:53 p.m., retail theft, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.
4:12 p.m., burglary, North Vermilion Street.
6:23 p.m., property damage accident, Winter Avenue and Bowman Avenue.
6:44 p.m., property damage accident, 100 block of South Gilbert Street.
9:29 p.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
10:13 p.m., battery, 1200 block of Perrysville Road.
Wednesday, Dec. 7:
1:29 a.m., burglary, 800 block of East Fairchild Street.
5:19 a.m., death investigation in Allerton, 300 block of Chestnut Street.
6:32 a.m., property damage accident in Rossville, North 1850 East Road.
6:47 a.m., burglary in Westville, 200 block of Adams Street.
7:48 a.m., vehicle theft, East Main Street.
9:45 a.m., criminal damage, 100 block of Arlington Drive.
10:10 a.m., motor vehicle theft, 100 block of North Jackson Street.
11:49 a.m., domestic battery, 900 block of North Vermilion Street.
3:19 p.m., retail theft, West Newell Road.
3:43 p.m., property damage accident, North Bowman Avenue and East Liberty Lane.
3:55 p.m., property damage accident in Westville, Vaught and Short Streets.
4:48 p.m., property damage accident, 15000 block of West Newell Road.
5:53 p.m., shots fired, 600 block of Warrington Avenue.
6:19 p.m., child pornography at an undisclosed location.
6:57 p.m., robbery in Tilton, 1600 block of Georgetown Road.
8:10 p.m., burglary, 2700 block of North Vermilion Street.
10:56 p.m., property damage accident, 1900 block of East Voorhees Street.
11:00 p.m., property damage accident in Rankin, 100 block of East Fourth Street.
Thursday, Dec. 8:
12:56 a.m., criminal trespass, 1400 block of Eastview Avenue.
