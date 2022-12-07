Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Saturday, Dec. 3:
1:35 a.m., domestic battery at an undisclosed location in Rossville.
9:28 p.m., theft, 700 block of Perrysville Road.
Sunday, Dec. 4:
7:09 a.m., burglary to vehicle at an undisclosed location.
8:04 a.m., attempted burglary at an undisclosed location.
10:58 a.m., theft at an undisclosed location.
12:45 p.m., aggravated assault at an undisclosed location.
1:41 p.m., battery, 500 block of South Bowman Avenue.
4:19 p.m., battery, 200 block of South Gilbert Street.
5:13 p.m., property damage accident, 2100 block of Georgetown Road.
5:18 p.m., theft, 2900 block of North Vermilion Street.
6:38 p.m., domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
6:50 p.m., retail theft, 300 block of West Fairchild Street.
7:27 p.m., burglary from motor vehicle at an undisclosed location.
9:14 p.m., property damage accident involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
10:35 p.m., property damage accident in Alvin, 29000 block of North 1800 East Road.
Monday, Dec. 5:
12:18 a.m., criminal trespass, 1800 block of Perrysville Road.
12:51 a.m., property damage accident in Oakwood, 500 block of North Oakwood Street.
3:33 a.m., property damage accident, Interstate 74 mile marker 211.
7:09 a.m., criminal damage at an undisclosed location.
8:45 a.m., theft, burglary in Potomac, 11000 block of East 2900 North Road.
9:24 a.m., property damage accident, Harmon Street and Woodlawn Avenue.
10:08 a.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.
10:13 a.m., theft at an undisclosed location in Tilton.
12:36 p.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, criminal damage, aggravated assault, 100 block of State Street.
2:26 p.m., residential burglary at an undisclosed location.
3:14 p.m., motor vehicle theft in Rankin, 500 block of South Main Street.
3:42 p.m., burglary, 2700 block of North Vermilion Street.
4:28 p.m., retail theft at an undisclosed location.
4:34 p.m., property damage accident, Voorhees Street and Bowman Avenue.
4:35 p.m., property damage accident, Voorhees Street and Bowman Avenue.
6:24 p.m., property damage accident, 3300 block of East Voorhees Street.
6:24 p.m., criminal trespass, 500 block of North Gilbert Street.
7:21 p.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
8:48 p.m., property damage accident in Westville, 1110 North Road and 1800 East Road.
11:40 p.m., criminal damage, South Gilbert Street.
Tuesday, Dec. 6:
3:49 a.m., criminal damage, criminal trespass, 600 block of South Gilbert Street.
6:39 a.m., criminal trespass in Tilton, 900 block of Central Avenue.
11:45 a.m., domestic battery, interference in Hoopeston, 400 block of East Honeywell Avenue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.