Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:

Saturday, Dec. 3:

1:35 a.m., domestic battery at an undisclosed location in Rossville.

9:28 p.m., theft, 700 block of Perrysville Road.

Sunday, Dec. 4:

7:09 a.m., burglary to vehicle at an undisclosed location.

8:04 a.m., attempted burglary at an undisclosed location.

10:58 a.m., theft at an undisclosed location.

12:45 p.m., aggravated assault at an undisclosed location.

1:41 p.m., battery, 500 block of South Bowman Avenue.

4:19 p.m., battery, 200 block of South Gilbert Street.

5:13 p.m., property damage accident, 2100 block of Georgetown Road.

5:18 p.m., theft, 2900 block of North Vermilion Street.

6:38 p.m., domestic battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

6:50 p.m., retail theft, 300 block of West Fairchild Street.

7:27 p.m., burglary from motor vehicle at an undisclosed location.

9:14 p.m., property damage accident involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

10:35 p.m., property damage accident in Alvin, 29000 block of North 1800 East Road.

Monday, Dec. 5:

12:18 a.m., criminal trespass, 1800 block of Perrysville Road.

12:51 a.m., property damage accident in Oakwood, 500 block of North Oakwood Street.

3:33 a.m., property damage accident, Interstate 74 mile marker 211.

7:09 a.m., criminal damage at an undisclosed location.

8:45 a.m., theft, burglary in Potomac, 11000 block of East 2900 North Road.

9:24 a.m., property damage accident, Harmon Street and Woodlawn Avenue.

10:08 a.m., personal injury accident at an undisclosed location.

10:13 a.m., theft at an undisclosed location in Tilton.

12:36 p.m., aggravated discharge of a firearm, criminal damage, aggravated assault, 100 block of State Street.

2:26 p.m., residential burglary at an undisclosed location.

3:14 p.m., motor vehicle theft in Rankin, 500 block of South Main Street.

3:42 p.m., burglary, 2700 block of North Vermilion Street.

4:28 p.m., retail theft at an undisclosed location.

4:34 p.m., property damage accident, Voorhees Street and Bowman Avenue.

4:35 p.m., property damage accident, Voorhees Street and Bowman Avenue.

6:24 p.m., property damage accident, 3300 block of East Voorhees Street.

6:24 p.m., criminal trespass, 500 block of North Gilbert Street.

7:21 p.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.

8:48 p.m., property damage accident in Westville, 1110 North Road and 1800 East Road.

11:40 p.m., criminal damage, South Gilbert Street.

Tuesday, Dec. 6:

3:49 a.m., criminal damage, criminal trespass, 600 block of South Gilbert Street.

6:39 a.m., criminal trespass in Tilton, 900 block of Central Avenue.

11:45 a.m., domestic battery, interference in Hoopeston, 400 block of East Honeywell Avenue.

Tags

Trending Video