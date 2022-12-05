Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:

Friday, Dec. 2:

6:53 a.m., burglary at an undisclosed location.

7:07 a.m., property damage accident in Westville, North State and East Oak Streets.

7:54 a.m., criminal damage at an undisclosed location.

8:12 a.m., criminal damage, 500 block of North Griffin Street.

9:00 a.m., criminal sexual assault involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

11:46 a.m., theft at an undisclosed location.

1:14 p.m., aggravated battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

2:41 p.m., retail theft, 1400 block of North Bowman Avenue.

3:38 p.m., property damage accident in Georgetown, 1100 block of North Main Street.

3:55 p.m., theft at an undisclosed location.

3:59 p.m., burglary, 500 block of North Henning Road.

4:16 p.m., property damage accident, 2700 block of North Vermilion Street.

5:17 p.m., theft, North Street.

5:25 p.m., mob action involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.

5:37 p.m., battery, 400 block of Avenue E.

6:40 p.m., burglary at an undisclosed location.

7:11 p.m., methamphetamine trafficking at an undisclosed location.

9:11 p.m., criminal damage, 2500 block of East Main Street.

10:48 p.m., property damage accident, 1000 block of Shasta Drive.

Saturday, Dec. 3:

3:38 a.m., theft, 100 block of East Seminary Street.

4:42 a.m., stolen vehicle, theft, burglary, Juliana Drive.

5:05 a.m., domestic battery, 1500 block of Eastview Avenue.

6:01 a.m., mob action, aggravated battery, Lake Street.

6:53 a.m., property damage accident in Potomac, Potomac Collison Road and East 2800 North Road.

8:33 a.m., theft at an undisclosed location.

8:59 a.m., burglary to vehicle, 200 block of Cronkhite Avenue.

2:37 p.m., aggravated assault, North Vermilion and English Streets.

2:53 p.m., theft from motor vehicle at an undisclosed location.

3:18 p.m., domestic battery, 100 block of West Ellsworth Street.

4:34 p.m., criminal damage, burglary at an undisclosed location.

6:44 p.m., shots fired, 900 block of West English Street.

9:12 p.m., possession of a controlled substance, 100 block of Delaware Avenue.

Sunday, Dec. 4:

12:39 a.m., domestic battery in Hoopeston, 500 block of West Maple Street.

12:53 a.m., theft, 1700 block of North Bowman Avenue.

2:34 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.

2:39 a.m., domestic battery in Oakwood, 100 block of Delta Drive.

5:20 a.m., burglary to vehicle, 400 block of East Winter Avenue.

Tags

Trending Video