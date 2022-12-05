Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Friday, Dec. 2:
6:53 a.m., burglary at an undisclosed location.
7:07 a.m., property damage accident in Westville, North State and East Oak Streets.
7:54 a.m., criminal damage at an undisclosed location.
8:12 a.m., criminal damage, 500 block of North Griffin Street.
9:00 a.m., criminal sexual assault involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
11:46 a.m., theft at an undisclosed location.
1:14 p.m., aggravated battery involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
2:41 p.m., retail theft, 1400 block of North Bowman Avenue.
3:38 p.m., property damage accident in Georgetown, 1100 block of North Main Street.
3:55 p.m., theft at an undisclosed location.
3:59 p.m., burglary, 500 block of North Henning Road.
4:16 p.m., property damage accident, 2700 block of North Vermilion Street.
5:17 p.m., theft, North Street.
5:25 p.m., mob action involving a juvenile at an undisclosed location.
5:37 p.m., battery, 400 block of Avenue E.
6:40 p.m., burglary at an undisclosed location.
7:11 p.m., methamphetamine trafficking at an undisclosed location.
9:11 p.m., criminal damage, 2500 block of East Main Street.
10:48 p.m., property damage accident, 1000 block of Shasta Drive.
Saturday, Dec. 3:
3:38 a.m., theft, 100 block of East Seminary Street.
4:42 a.m., stolen vehicle, theft, burglary, Juliana Drive.
5:05 a.m., domestic battery, 1500 block of Eastview Avenue.
6:01 a.m., mob action, aggravated battery, Lake Street.
6:53 a.m., property damage accident in Potomac, Potomac Collison Road and East 2800 North Road.
8:33 a.m., theft at an undisclosed location.
8:59 a.m., burglary to vehicle, 200 block of Cronkhite Avenue.
2:37 p.m., aggravated assault, North Vermilion and English Streets.
2:53 p.m., theft from motor vehicle at an undisclosed location.
3:18 p.m., domestic battery, 100 block of West Ellsworth Street.
4:34 p.m., criminal damage, burglary at an undisclosed location.
6:44 p.m., shots fired, 900 block of West English Street.
9:12 p.m., possession of a controlled substance, 100 block of Delaware Avenue.
Sunday, Dec. 4:
12:39 a.m., domestic battery in Hoopeston, 500 block of West Maple Street.
12:53 a.m., theft, 1700 block of North Bowman Avenue.
2:34 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
2:39 a.m., domestic battery in Oakwood, 100 block of Delta Drive.
5:20 a.m., burglary to vehicle, 400 block of East Winter Avenue.
