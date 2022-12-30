Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:
Wednesday, Dec. 28:
1:00 a.m., property damage accident, West Williams and Edith streets.
3:48 a.m., aggravated battery to public official, 800 block of North Logan Avenue.
5:41 a.m., property damage accident in Westville, South State and Red Store streets.
9:21 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.
11:07 a.m., aggravated battery, 1400 block of Lape Street.
11:31 a.m., disorderly conduct, criminal damage, 1100 block of Chandler Street.
11:48 a.m., motor vehicle theft, 2700 block of North Vermilion Street.
1:50 p.m., retail theft, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.
2:54 p.m., property damage accident in Westville, 700 block of South State Street.
3:12 p.m., property damage accident, 1000 block of North Bowman Avenue.
4:35 p.m., property damage accident in Georgetown, Illinois 1 and 900 North Road.
4:44 p.m., aggravated assault at an undisclosed location.
4:47 p.m., unlawful use of a weapon, 200 block of Park Street.
5:22 p.m., domestic battery at an undisclosed location.
6:00 p.m., property damage accident, 1200 block of Garden Drive.
8:56 p.m., property damage accident, 100 block of South Gilbert Street.
9:01 p.m., battery, 21000 block of Denmark Road.
10:45 p.m., aggravated battery with a firearm, 800 block of North Logan Avenue.
Thursday, Dec. 29:
2:51 a.m., battery, 3200 block of Independence Drive.
