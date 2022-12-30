Incidents reported to Danville and Vermilion County police include:

Wednesday, Dec. 28:

1:00 a.m., property damage accident, West Williams and Edith streets.

3:48 a.m., aggravated battery to public official, 800 block of North Logan Avenue.

5:41 a.m., property damage accident in Westville, South State and Red Store streets.

9:21 a.m., death investigation at an undisclosed location.

11:07 a.m., aggravated battery, 1400 block of Lape Street.

11:31 a.m., disorderly conduct, criminal damage, 1100 block of Chandler Street.

11:48 a.m., motor vehicle theft, 2700 block of North Vermilion Street.

1:50 p.m., retail theft, 4100 block of North Vermilion Street.

2:54 p.m., property damage accident in Westville, 700 block of South State Street.

3:12 p.m., property damage accident, 1000 block of North Bowman Avenue.

4:35 p.m., property damage accident in Georgetown, Illinois 1 and 900 North Road.

4:44 p.m., aggravated assault at an undisclosed location.

4:47 p.m., unlawful use of a weapon, 200 block of Park Street.

5:22 p.m., domestic battery at an undisclosed location.

6:00 p.m., property damage accident, 1200 block of Garden Drive.

8:56 p.m., property damage accident, 100 block of South Gilbert Street.

9:01 p.m., battery, 21000 block of Denmark Road.

10:45 p.m., aggravated battery with a firearm, 800 block of North Logan Avenue.

Thursday, Dec. 29:

2:51 a.m., battery, 3200 block of Independence Drive.

